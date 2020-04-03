Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee postponed to August due to COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said.

Biden began suggesting this week that changes were likely. Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night NBC program on Wednesday, Biden said he doubted “whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held” on its original July 13-16 dates.

“I think it’s going to have to move into August,” Biden said.

The announcement on Thursday didn’t specify whether the convention will remain a traditional four-night affair or whether all aspects will be held in-person. There has been discussion of holding parts of the convention virtually and allowing delegates to vote by proxy.

Still, the change presents massive logistical issues for the tens of thousands of delegates, activists, party leaders and media who planned to descend on Milwaukee in July. The party said the arena slated to host the convention along with hotels in the area are still available in August.

Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the boost that can result from an enthusiastic convention gathering.