Democratic National Committee sues state to roll back voting requirements for April election

Voter ID and proof of residency requirements could be waived and absentee voting and remote registration extended if a federal judge rules in favor of a lawsuit the Democratic National Committee filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission ahead of the April 7 election.

The lawsuit, brought by the DNC and Wisconsin Democratic Party in response to the novel coronavirus, would roll back several requirements to make absentee voting easier for an April election that promises to be upended by a global pandemic beginning to ravage the U.S.

The DNC wants to the state to temporarily waive voter ID and proof of residency requirements, extend Wisconsin's electronic and by-mail deadlines for voter registration until April 3 and require local elections officials to accept ballots postmarked within 10 days of the election.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit comes as Gov. Tony Evers has decided to move forward with the state's April 7 election as a number of other states have opted to postpone their Spring contests over public health concerns.