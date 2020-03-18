Democratic National Committee sues state to roll back voting requirements for April election

Voter ID and proof of residency requirements could be waived and absentee voting and remote registration extended if a federal judge rules in favor of a lawsuit the Democratic National Committee filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission ahead of the April 7 election.
The lawsuit, brought by the DNC and Wisconsin Democratic Party in response to the novel coronavirus, would roll back several requirements to make absentee voting easier for an April election that promises to be upended by a global pandemic beginning to ravage the U.S.
The DNC wants to the state to temporarily waive voter ID and proof of residency requirements, extend Wisconsin's electronic and by-mail deadlines for voter registration until April 3 and require local elections officials to accept ballots postmarked within 10 days of the election.
The lawsuit comes as Gov. Tony Evers has decided to move forward with the state's April 7 election as a number of other states have opted to postpone their Spring contests over public health concerns.
It also comes as elections commissioners meet to sort through a myriad of election-related complications the global pandemic has introduced, such as possible delays in absentee voting due to complications with the Postal Service, reducing the health risk for older poll workers and dealing with shortages of poll workers and polling sites.
The Wisconsin Republican Party came out strongly against the lawsuit, arguing Democrats are taking advantage of the pandemic.
"Democrats are trying to hijack a national health crisis to rig an election in their favor," said Wisconsin GOP chairman Mark Jefferson. "If they cared about accessibility at the polls, they’d join us in urging clerks across Wisconsin to allow early voting immediately, not just those in their communities of support. Instead, they insist on suspending common-sense rules in an effort to further rig the election."
