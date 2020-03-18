Democratic National Committee sues state to roll back absentee voting requirements for April election

In addition to seeking that photo ID and proof-of-residency requirements be lifted for the absentee voting process, the DNC wants the state to extend Wisconsin's electronic and by-mail deadlines for voter registration until April 3 and require local elections officials to accept ballots postmarked on or before Election Day if they arrive within 10 days after the election.

Under current law, the deadline to register online or by mail was Wednesday. After that, voters must register to vote in person. Current law requires absentee ballots be requested by April 2 and delivered no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

"In this unprecedented situation, the regulatory scheme (of the election) has become hostile to voting rights and, as a direct result, thousands of Wisconsin voters are likely to be disenfranchised," attorney Marc Elias wrote in his filing.

Elias continued in his filing that thousands of voters who may want to vote may no longer be able to do so safety. Because Wednesday's deadline to register online or by mail has passed, voters will now have to venture out in public to register or fulfill voter ID or proof-of-residency requirements, a risk some may not be willing or able to take.

The Wisconsin Republican Party came out strongly against the lawsuit, arguing Democrats are taking advantage of the pandemic.