Democratic lawmaker appears to deride parents' say in public education

A Democratic lawmaker whose Twitter critique of school choice programs suggested parents of regular public school students don't play a role in shaping their children's education took down the tweet Thursday after receiving widespread social media attention.

"If parents want to 'have a say' in their child's education," wrote Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, on Twitter, "they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget."

Evers in a statement said he disagreed with Snodgrass and that parent involvement in their kids' education is critical.

"Politicians on both sides of the aisle have to stop using our kids as political pawns," he said. "We should trust parents, educators, and schools to keep working together to do what’s best for our kids."

The post appeared to respond to a "parental bill of rights" circulating in a Republican bill, AB 963, that the Assembly Education Committee heard Thursday, as well as other Republican education-focused bills.

The parental rights bill's 15 points, among other things, would give parents the ability to choose their children's schools, allow them to opt their children out of classes and choose their children's pronouns.

The measure also appears to take a stand against "critical race theory" and other sensitive subjects that many parents, especially Republicans, object to being taught in schools.

Snodgrass deleted the post shortly after it gained widespread attention, saying it lacked nuance and was "easily misinterpreted." She added that she didn't want anyone to think parents don't play a role in their child's education in public schools.

"To clarify, My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids' teachers and their schools," she said.

Republicans and angry parents quickly found her deleted post, though, and responded.

In a video, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch reminded Snodgrass that public education costs money — taken from local, state and federal taxes. She also called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to condemn Snodgrass' statements.

"Given the falling reading scores in Wisconsin, falling test scores, and the recent Virginia Gubernatorial election which centered around education issues, the issue of Education Reform and Parental Freedom in education has been incredibly newsworthy," Adam Gibbs, spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement.

Republicans have long pushed to expand school choice programs, especially as divisive topics like mask mandates and virtual learning arose during the pandemic.

Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported the number of public school students dropped, while attendance at independent charter and voucher schools grew for the 2021-22 school year.

The state’s independent charter schools and private schools participating in voucher programs saw enrollment grow 15.6% and 6.6%, respectively, in the 2021-22 school year.

Independent charters, which are public schools authorized by a government entity other than a local school board, enrolled 10,691 students. Schools in the state’s four voucher programs had 48,919 students who are provided taxpayer subsidies for income-eligible families to enroll children in participating private schools.

This story will be updated.

