Democratic group to spend $21 million on ads for Gov. Tony Evers

A Democratic group said Wednesday it plans to spend at least $21 million on ads supporting Gov. Tony Evers, the latest sign of increased spending in battleground Wisconsin's governor's race.

The Democratic Governors Association's spending is more than triple the $6.2 million that the Republican Governors Association said two months ago it planned to spend in Wisconsin, at least initially. The Democratic group's spending Wisconsin was second highest, behind only Michigan at $23 million. In total, the group said it would spend $75 million on ads in seven states.

Evers this week launched his first television ad of the race, saying he planned to spend $3.5 million on spots through the Aug. 9 primary.

Four Republicans are running to take on Evers.

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who got into the race last week, launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign. A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, ran around $1 million worth of ads supporting him in April. Another Nicholson group last fall spent around $1 million on ads before he was officially a candidate.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is leading the GOP race, has run three different TV spots since January for a total in the six figures, according to her campaign. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another GOP candidate, has not run any TV ads.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Local Government
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local Government
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Local Education
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • Elizabeth Beyer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Local Government
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Local Government
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Local Government
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Local Government
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local Government
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

Tony Evers, State Journal generic file photo

Evers

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

