Democratic group to spend $21 million on ads for Gov. Tony Evers

A Democratic group said Wednesday it plans to spend at least $21 million on ads supporting Gov. Tony Evers, the latest sign of increased spending in battleground Wisconsin's governor's race.

The Democratic Governors Association's spending is more than triple the $6.2 million that the Republican Governors Association said two months ago it planned to spend in Wisconsin, at least initially. The Democratic group's spending Wisconsin was second highest, behind only Michigan at $23 million. In total, the group said it would spend $75 million on ads in seven states.

Evers this week launched his first television ad of the race, saying he planned to spend $3.5 million on spots through the Aug. 9 primary.

Four Republicans are running to take on Evers.

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who got into the race last week, launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign. A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, ran around $1 million worth of ads supporting him in April. Another Nicholson group last fall spent around $1 million on ads before he was officially a candidate.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is leading the GOP race, has run three different TV spots since January for a total in the six figures, according to her campaign. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another GOP candidate, has not run any TV ads.