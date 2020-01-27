Democratic governor won't be in Capitol to welcome GOP veep

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won't be in his office on Tuesday when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to give a speech just a few feet away in the rotunda of the state Capitol, possibly the first visit by a sitting vice president or president in the building's 103-year history.

Pence, a Republican, is scheduled to give a speech at an event celebrating Wisconsin's school choice program. It is on the same floor and just around the corner from Evers' office. The governor said he welcomes Pence to the state but that he won't be around to personally greet him. Evers did not say where he would be and his spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email asking about his schedule.

When asked about the event Monday, Evers said he hoped someone would ask Pence if he agrees with Sonny Perdue, Trump's agriculture secretary, who suggested during a visit to Madison in October that Wisconsin's small dairy farms need to get bigger in order to survive. Democrats have latched onto the comments in an attempt to portray Trump as being out of touch and uncaring about the plight of Wisconsin's struggling dairy industry.