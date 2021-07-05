 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democratic field for U.S. Senate seat grows to 8
0 Comments
alert top story

Democratic field for U.S. Senate seat grows to 8

  • 0

The field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson continues to grow, with a Milwaukee attorney a former candidate for the state Legislature joining the race.

While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers move to investigate the Capitol riot, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said that the events "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me."Johnson said the word "armed" makes people think of firearms and says he wants to know how many firearms were confiscated and how many shots were fired.It's unclear how many firearms were brought by rioters, but people who mobbed the Capitol also used other objects as weapons, including pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles. 

Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

The most recent Democratic candidates to file paperwork to run are Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin. Peckarsky ran to be the Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017 but dropped out. Murphy lost to Julian Bradley in the 2020 state Senate race for a district in southeast Wisconsin.

Peckarsky announced his candidacy on Saturday and Murphy has filed paperwork to run with the Federal Election Commission.

They join five other announced candidates and a sixth who is poised to enter the race.

The other announced candidates are state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry; and Dr. Gillian Battino, a Wausau radiologist.

Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, has formed an exploratory committee and is also expected to run. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also considering a run for the Senate.

When he first ran for Senate in 2010, Johnson made a vow to serve only two terms.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics