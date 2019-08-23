In the first half of 2019 fundraising efforts by Democratic electioneering groups have netted five times the amount raised by pro-Republican groups, according to a nonpartisan group that tracks campaign spending.
Three dozen special interest groups - identified as 527 groups by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service - received close to $3.2 million from Wisconsin contributors in the first six months of 2019, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Those groups often use funds to sponsor negative broadcast ads, mailings, robocalls and other electioneering activities, according to WDC.
Of the $3.2 million in contributions, Matthew Rothschild, executive director of WDC, said the margin - $2.7 million, or 84%, went to Democratic-leaning groups and the remaining $497,600 went to Republican 527 groups - was notable.
"That’s a much bigger margin than we’ve seen certainly in the last five years," Rothschild said in an email.
Contributions in the first six months of this year mark the most in Wisconsin for an odd-numbered year.
The biggest year for 527 group contributions came in the first half of 2018, when $3.6 million was raised. Republican-leaning groups led efforts in that span with 63 percent of funds raised.
Contributions this year came from nearly 300 individuals, businesses, unions, trade groups and tribes representing interests like health care, manufacturing and transportation, as well as liberal and conservative ideological groups.
Five 527 groups received $100,000 in donations:
- Greater Wisconsin Political Fund, which supports Democratic candidates, received about $1.3 million.
- Democratic Governors Association, a DC-based group that supports Democratic governor candidates nationwide, received just over $570,000.
- LGBTQ Victory Fund, a DC-based group that strives for more openly lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender public officials nationwide, received a little over $516,000.
- Republican State Leadership Committee, a Virginia-based group that supports Republican candidates, received more than $181,000.
- Forest County Potawatomi Action Fund, funded and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community in Crandon, received $100,000.
While Wisconsin's Democratic groups are leading in electioneering fundraising so far this year, WDC last week reported that republican lawmakers had raised double that of their Democratic counterparts in the same span.
Republicans, who control the Assembly 63-36 and the Senate 19-14, raised $1.47 million from individuals and political action committees between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to WDC. Democrats raised about $726,200 in the same span.
In addition, Republican legislative committees raised $17,720 per legislator — about 27% more than the nearly $14,000 per capita raised by Democratic legislative committees.