Democratic convention host committee leaders put on leave

The two leaders of Milwaukee's host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations that they oversaw a toxic work environment, a letter sent to staff working on planning the event revealed.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained the letter sent Monday to host committee staff informing them that the group's president, Liz Gilbert, and its chief of staff, Adam Alonso, were on leave while an attorney looked into the allegations. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on the investigation.

Gilbert and Alonso did not immediately return messages Tuesday seeking comment. The letter did not describe in any detail about what the alleged behavior entailed.

The dramatic shakeup comes less than six months before Democrats will gather for their showcase political event to choose their presidential nominee in swing-state Wisconsin. The host committee is a civic, nonpartisan group responsible for raising the $70 million, recruiting the 15,000 volunteers and providing the facilities needed to put on the convention in July.

