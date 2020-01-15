Democratic candidates virtually tied with Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidates are virtually tied with President Donald Trump in Wisconsin less than three months ahead of the state's April primary.
The latest Marquette poll released Wednesday shows the top four Democratic candidates statistically tied with Trump, who marked the unofficial start to the presidential campaign season Tuesday evening by hosting a rally at UW-Milwaukee's Panther Arena. In the Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden garnered 23% support from voters, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 19%, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg 15% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 14%. Those numbers are within the margin of error and have changed very little from last month.
"What's striking is that we've had the same top four for a long time and mostly in the same order," said poll director Charles Franklin.
But with the Iowa caucuses in early February looming, Franklin said there could be a notable shift in each candidate's standing.
And as the U.S. House of Representatives sent articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, Wisconsinites' opinion on the issue has changed little, with 44% of respondents saying they support removing him from office and 49% saying the Senate should acquit. Last month,
House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September focusing on whether Trump abused his presidential powers by attempting to leverage Ukraine to investigate a political opponent -- Biden, and his son Hunter.
In the 2020 presidential race, the poll found Biden at 49% and Trump at 45% in a head-to-head match-up, a statistical tie. In December, Biden had 47% support and Trump 46%. While the changes are solidly within the poll's margin of error, poll director Charles Franklin said Biden's standing against Trump has improved slightly over the past several polls.
In December, Trump had slim, non-statistical leads over the other Democratic challengers.
In other head-to-head match-ups, Sanders had 47% compared to Trump's 46%; while Trump had a 3-point edge over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 48-45; and a 2-point edge over former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 46-44. All those match-ups are within the poll's plus or minus 4.1 point margin of error.