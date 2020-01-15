Democratic candidates virtually tied with Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidates are virtually tied with President Donald Trump in Wisconsin less than three months ahead of the state's April primary.

The latest Marquette poll released Wednesday shows the top four Democratic candidates statistically tied with Trump, who marked the unofficial start to the presidential campaign season Tuesday evening by hosting a rally at UW-Milwaukee's Panther Arena. In the Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden garnered 23% support from voters, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 19%, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg 15% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 14%. Those numbers are within the margin of error and have changed very little from last month.

"What's striking is that we've had the same top four for a long time and mostly in the same order," said poll director Charles Franklin.

But with the Iowa caucuses in early February looming, Franklin said there could be a notable shift in each candidate's standing.

And as the U.S. House of Representatives sent articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, Wisconsinites' opinion on the issue has changed little, with 44% of respondents saying they support removing him from office and 49% saying the Senate should acquit. Last month,