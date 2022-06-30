Democratic candidates seeking 46th Assembly seat discuss possibility of joining minority party

Five Democratic candidates will face off Aug. 9 for the Assembly seat that has been held by departing Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, for the last two decades.

Those running include Sun Prairie City Council member Mike Jacobs, Dane County Board Sup. Analiese Eicher, Dane County Sup. and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff, Madison Ald. Syed Abbas and Andrew Hysell a former Assembly aide.

The winner of the primary will face GOP candidate Andrew McKinney in the Nov. 8 election. New maps adopted earlier this year give the district a more than 30-point Democratic lean, meaning the winner of the primary will likely secure the seat in November. The district includes Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and parts of Madison’s East Side.

But while Wisconsin's legislative maps benefit Democratic candidates in the 46th Assembly District, statewide maps largely favor Republicans, meaning the next representative to hold Hebl's seat will almost certainly join a chamber with a strong GOP majority.

The five candidates seeking to join the Assembly's minority party have differing views on how they would approach the job at a time when political divisiveness seems to be at a fever pitch.

Ratcliff and Eicher said they would be fighting for policies like reproductive health, gun control, environmental issues and education spending. Some of those topics, including increased firearm regulations or repealing the state's 1849 abortion ban following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, have been largely nonstarters for Republicans in the Legislature.

"Unfortunately, we as a party and as Assembly Democrats, are going to be in a position of having to defend and protect the very things that we hold dear here in Wisconsin and that our core to our Democratic values," Eicher said. “We have to be prepared to defend that and my experience as a public servant in county government and as an advocate ... I think sets me up incredibly well to contribute to protecting those things."

Ratcliff said she would focus on "supporting and fighting for the shared values of this district, but I’m not going to compromise on those.”

“I’m not going to be afraid to propose and support good bills that may not pass, but must be heard because education and advocacy of issues is really important," Ratcliff added. "Additionally, I will be open to issues on which we can find agreement with Republicans, such as expanding access to broadband."

Hysell said his focus will be to "fight for our democracy," citing the ongoing GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, which was launched following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I think folks around here are used to working with likeminded people to find commonsense solutions," Hysell said of the 46th District. "The state Capitol may be 10 miles away, but it may as well be 10,000 miles away because that is not how it works there. There is no working with the Trump Republican leadership. They don’t care about inclusion or collaboration or any kind of compromise and to have any sort of illusion that that would be on the table is incredibly unrealistic."

Jacobs, on the other hand, said he would try to work across the aisle with Republicans to find common goals, primarily in areas of education.

"Democrats in the minority, any of us can tear off our sleeves and howl at the moon, but that’s not going to get anything done," Jacobs said. "I’ll be able to, at least in committees, speak on education and the other side is going to have to listen to what I say. They may not go the way I want them to, but at least I’ll be a voice at the table that they can’t ignore."

Abbas described himself as "a mover and shaker and a candidate who really wants to find common ground and work with people to move forward on issues," including increased funding to local communities to address water quality concerns.

"These people are suffering — regardless of if they’re white, Black, brown, Republican, Democrat, independent — it doesn’t matter, it’s a public health issue," Abbas said. "That is the priority for my district and for the state of Wisconsin, to really work across the aisle ... and make sure small communities get that their fair share of money."

