Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate take aim at Ron Johnson at state convention

LA CROSSE – A packed field of Democratic candidates running in the August primary for U.S. Senate took aim at incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s convention in La Crosse Sunday.

The state party does not endorse candidates in contested races before the primary, but Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said the party will align behind whoever wins on Aug. 9 to “end Ron Johnson’s political career.” Johnson is seeking his third term.

“Every one of the candidates that you are about to hear from would be a 1,000% improvement over Ron Johnson,” Wikler said. “My son has an enormous stuffed panda bear, that panda bear would be a 200% improvement over Ron Johnson.”

Democratic Senate candidates who spoke at Sunday’s convention included Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Kou Lee, Office of Emergency Management administrator Darrell Williams, Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara and Peter Pecharsky.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.

Nelson, who likened his campaign to popular New Glarus beer Spotted Cow up against out-of-state companies like Budweiser, said the best Democratic nominee will need to perform well in rural parts of the state.

“To beat Ron Johnson we cannot offer weak beer. To beat Ron Johnson, we will need someone who can grow and expand our margins and win in places where we used to win,” Nelson said. “If we do serve weak beer this November, we are all in for one hell of a hangover.”

June’s Marquette Law School Poll found that Barnes is supported by 25% of primary voters, up from 19% in April. Twenty-one percent support Lasry, up from 16% in April. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski saw her support increase from 7% in April to 9% this month, while Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson's support increased from 5% to 7%. Still, 36% of respondents had no preference, indicating a still wide-open race.

In head-to-head matchups with Johnson, Barnes received 46% to Johnson's 44%, Godlewski received 45% to Johnson's 43%, Lasry received 42% to Johnson's 45% and Nelson received 44% to Johnson's 43%.

Johnson's favorability was largely unchanged from the previous poll, sitting at 37% this month, compared with 46% viewing him unfavorably.

“Ron Johnson is more vulnerable now today than he’s ever been before and we have to take full advantage, but it won’t be based on how bad Ron Johnson is, it’s going to be about our values and our vision for a better Wisconsin,” Barnes said Sunday.

The June poll also found that 67% of Republicans were very enthused about voting this fall compared with 58% of Democratic voters. Only 35% of independents are very enthusiastic to vote.

Republican ‘electors’

In addition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ongoing investigation into the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — including the slate of Republicans asserting to be Wisconsin’s electors — was also a talking point at this weekend’s convention.

Text messages revealed by U.S. House Select Committee investigating the insurrection showed that a staffer from Johnson’s office tried to provide Vice President Mike Pence’s office with official-looking documents signed by Republicans in Wisconsin and Michigan falsely asserting that Donald Trump had won those states. Pence’s staffer rebuffed the offer.

Johnson told conservative radio host Vicki McKenna on Thursday that the documents in question came to him from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. But a Kelly spokesperson told a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Johnson's comments were "patently false."

Johnson described the House committee as a “partisan witch-hunt” and “NON-story driven by corporate media that is complicit in spreading the Dem’s lies,” in a Thursday tweet.

U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said Johnson’s potential involvement in efforts to submit fake electors will be on voters’ minds this November.

“This is an absolutely embarrassment if this is true and I think that (Johnson) needs to testify under oath with the Jan. 6 committee and let us know what he was doing,” Godlewski said. “As taxpayers, we deserve answers.”

The Associated Press reported last week that federal agents searched served subpoenas to the Republican Party chairmen of Arizona, Nevada and Georgia – states that went for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and where Republicans signed official-looking documents seeking to hand electoral votes to Donald Trump.

And Republicans in two other states — Michigan and Pennsylvania — disclosed they had been interviewed by the FBI, according to the AP.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters Saturday he state Department of Justice does not comment on active or potential investigations.

“I do think that based on the facts the federal government should be investigating this, it’s clear that they are investigating it so I’m glad to see that moving forward,” Kaul said. “It’s vitally important that anybody who engages in a conspiracy to overthrow the government, which is what we’re talking about here, is held accountable for their actions.”

Speaking with reporters in an online press conference Saturday morning, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow did not respond to questions on whether anyone with the state party or additional Republicans who posed as electors in late 2020 had been subpoenaed by federal officials. The state Republican Party did not respond to a follow-up email Saturday.

Former state GOP chair Andrew Hitt and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh were subpoenaed earlier this year by the U.S. House committee. Hitt told the House committee in a video presented Tuesday that he was told their electoral votes would only count if a court ruled in the former president's favor.

While midterm elections often pose a challenge for the party in the White House, Wikler said Democrats are united against Republicans “who are obsessed with trying to overturn the 2020 election and lock in permanent power for themselves.”

“That is a message from the Republican Party that does not resonate with Wisconsinites,” he added.

Farrow on Saturday said issues like inflation, the rising cost of goods and crime will drive the GOP vote this fall.

Roe v. Wade

As was the case on Saturday, candidates and party officials were aligned behind a message supporting reproductive health following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“A right got taken away,” Lasry said Saturday. “What the Supreme Court ruling did was essentially made it so when my wife and daughter woke up, they had fewer rights than when they went to bed the previous night. That’s unprecedented and it really shows the stakes of this election, it shows that elections have consequences.”

The high court's decision on the historic 1973 reproductive rights case led state abortion providers to suspend abortion procedures as they faced the removal of the constitutional guarantee to abortion that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. But as the 19th-century near-total abortion ban takes effect, it almost certainly will face legal challenges.

Among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 law — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure is necessary to protect the mother's life and contains no exemptions for rape and incest — is now in effect.

