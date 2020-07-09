Democratic candidates for 48th Assembly seat debate

Wednesday evening, contenders for the Democratic candidacy in the State Assembly seat election representing the north and east sides of Madison laid out their policy differences in a debate organized by the Cap Times.
Democratic Party voters in east and north Madison will choose among Ald. Samba Baldeh, Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and developer Jason Vangalis in the Aug. 11 primary to advance to the November election. The four met in a forum hosted by Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly.
Reporter Briana Reilly moderated the candidate forum, covering topics that included the response to the pandemic, race and equity issues, and funding for education. The group included Madison City Council Alds. Samba Baldeh and Lindsay Lemmer, as well as attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis. This district is one of four that are on the ballot in Madison this November.
Rep. Melissa Sargent has held the seat in Assembly District 48 since 2012. She is not seeking reelection as she runs for state Senate in District 16.
COVID-19 Crisis
In light of the recent face mask mandate from Dane County, Reilly asked the candidates whether or not the state government should act right now to require individuals to wear masks if they go out in public with limited exceptions.
“America is a free nation. What I would say, this is not about yourself, it’s about people you’re interacting with,” said Baldeh. “If the government issued a directive, I am all for people protecting others. So I would wear a mask and advise everybody to wear a mask.”
Stewart agreed, with a clarification regarding use of masks indoors.
“There has been a lot of discussion about if you’re keeping your distance and you’re outdoors, whether that mask really makes a difference. But in public, yes," he said.
Stewart also said no matter what the state government wants to accomplish in terms of mask requirements, the issue now lies in its execution. After the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order in May, it remains unclear if he has the authority to mandate face masks for the entire state.
“For me, the critical thing that we need to consider are Black and Latinx communities and the issues around systemic racism,” said Vangalis. “Paramount beyond the safety of transmission is also the safety of the human body. I think where it is safe to do so, we need to make exceptions, especially if someone feels that their life is threatened.”
Lemmer agreed: “We have to approach it carefully because of systemic disparities with how people of color are treated and profiled wearing masks, and a number of health problems that people can experience that prevent people from wearing masks. So yes, if we can account for social inequities.”
Police violence and criminal justice system
“What is important is our law enforcement needs to be revamped, in the sense they need a lot of training,” said Baldah. “Law enforcement needs to ... continually learn the cultures of the community that they police, and also the nuances in our community.”
Stewart echoed Baldah in advocating training in cultural bias.
“The city of Madison was one of the first police districts in the country to implement implicit bias training, but there are still issues with our own police department,” said Vangalis. “We need to realign our entire public safety infrastructure to align with our values and funding to treat those issues early on.”
Vangalis also said he knows about these issues firsthand as his own family struggled with addiction and incarceration.
Moving beyond partisanship
The Republican-controlled State Assembly is deeply divided along party lines, as each of the candidates acknowledged over the course of the debate. Should the Democratic nominee of District 48 win the general election, they will be in the minority party and have to find ways to reach across the aisle.
“I currently represent a diverse aldermanic district in terms of different perspectives and points of view,” said Lemmer. “And I know that we're going to have to come together on some things in order to get things done for the people who voted us into office.”
She advocated finding common ground with Republicans over lowering property taxes, as well as the police reform legislation proposed by Evers and supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
“I will cross the aisle to make sure that even though the state Assembly is controlled by Republicans, we make progress,” said Baldeh. “We can’t give up just because it is controlled by Republicans. They are human beings just like us, and I will make sure we work together that way.”
“By the time (a bill) gets to the floor and if you’re in the minority, you’re not going to have much influence over the bill. The way to act is in drafting the bills and in committee work," said Stewart. “That takes a lot of listening and learning, and that’s a skill I believe I can bring to the legislature."
For Vangalis, potential success may lie in stepping outside the legislative infrastructure.
“It’s about building a network beyond the state legislature,” he said. He advocated working with trade organizations so both parties would be able to satisfy their constituents.
The vote for the Democratic nomination is Aug. 11. The winner will go on to face Republican party candidate Samuel Anderson in November.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.