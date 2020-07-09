Democratic candidates for 48th Assembly seat debate

“America is a free nation. What I would say, this is not about yourself, it’s about people you’re interacting with,” said Baldeh. “If the government issued a directive, I am all for people protecting others. So I would wear a mask and advise everybody to wear a mask.”

Stewart agreed, with a clarification regarding use of masks indoors.

“There has been a lot of discussion about if you’re keeping your distance and you’re outdoors, whether that mask really makes a difference. But in public, yes," he said.

Stewart also said no matter what the state government wants to accomplish in terms of mask requirements, the issue now lies in its execution. After the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order in May, it remains unclear if he has the authority to mandate face masks for the entire state.

“For me, the critical thing that we need to consider are Black and Latinx communities and the issues around systemic racism,” said Vangalis. “Paramount beyond the safety of transmission is also the safety of the human body. I think where it is safe to do so, we need to make exceptions, especially if someone feels that their life is threatened.”