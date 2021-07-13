Democrat announces bid to represent Wisconsin's 1st congressional district

The leader of a Janesville business organization announced on Tuesday she will run for Congress as a Democrat in the 2022 race to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.
Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville Inc., announced her bid for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville.
The district covers much of southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha county, Racine county, and parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties, including Janesville.
"I’ve been a part of this community for 25 years. I’ve raised my children here, I’ve run a small business here and I’ve helped other small businesses succeed here,” Roe, said in a statement. “Our community needs a representative who is going to put our families at the center of the debate in Washington. Someone who is going to ensure that our community is attracting good jobs, that our children are getting the support they need to stay in Southeast Wisconsin and succeed in a global economy, and that we are fixing our infrastructure for the next generation of business owners and innovators."
Roe, a 25-year Janesville resident, owns a small business, Custom College Solutions, which helps high school students prepare for college. She has previously lectured at UW-Whitewater.
She is also a fundraiser for local civic organizations, where she led an effort to secure $80,000 in funding for the repair and renovation of the Woman's Club Building in downtown Janesville.
The 1st Congressional District is a Republican stronghold once represented by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, who left office in January 2019 after not seeking re-election. The seat is currently held by Steil, who received about 59% of the vote in 2020 and 54% in 2018.
The district's partisan composition could be affected by the upcoming process of drawing Wisconsin's political maps to be used for the next decade, including in the 2022 midterm elections.