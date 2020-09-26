Democracy in the Park forges ahead despite Republican attempt to block event

Lauren Surovi and Pia Kinney James, both City of Madison poll workers, began their shift in Quann Park at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and had already received a handful of ballots from voters by 11 a.m. They said a few people approached them with questions about voting or registering and overall they felt safe and supported by the community, despite pushback and concern about the event.

“We’ve had people drive by and wave and honk and say thank you for your service,” Surovi said.

Kinney James said the event was a great way to promote voter accessibility and hopes the City Clerk’s Office will continue the initiative in future elections.

“Voting is for everybody no matter what area you’re going to vote and this is for everybody. This is nonpartisan,” she said of the event.

Ashley Kerst, a volunteer poll worker with the City Clerk’s Office, began her shift at 9 a.m. in Proudfit Park along with Janelle Foote and Bob Foote. By noon, they had received more than two dozen ballots from voters as well as positive feedback from the community.

“We’ve had some people honk as they went by which was cool,” Kerst said. “Everybody’s just been very happy that we’re here.”