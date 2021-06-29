Delta variant of coronavirus not yet ‘prevalent’ in Dane County

Studies show the Delta variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. Though precise estimates vary, the strain could be 50% more contagious than the Alpha variant.

Experts say fully vaccinated people are protected against the variant. Finke said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work well, though it’s important to receive both doses, and that researchers are still studying Johnson & Johnson vaccine's level of protection.

Further mutations of the virus can be prevented if more people in a community are vaccinated, according to DHS.

In a briefing last week, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said now is the time to “build up our protection” against a possible seasonal surge.

Westergaard said the Delta variant tends to "outcompete" or become the dominant strain everywhere that it has had time to circulate.