Delta variant drives COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin

With the more contagious Delta variant causing a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and across the nation, the landscape of the pandemic has changed again.
Wisconsin is experiencing a “concerning steady increase” in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. The state’s current seven-day average is 1,104 cases per day — a 40% increase from a week ago and 11 times higher than a month ago.
The state is no longer in a fight against COVID-19 as we know it, Evers said. “This is a fight against the Delta variant and all the potential variants that can follow.”
All 72 of the state’s counties are experiencing a high or very high level of disease activity, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The average rate of positive tests over seven days is 6.9% — up from 1.6% just a month ago.
“The answer’s simple,” Evers said. “Get vaccinated.”
Fifty-three percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 49.9% have completed the entire series. At least 80% of the state needs to be vaccinated in order to reach “herd immunity.”
State public health officials stressed the importance of mask-wearing, even for vaccinated people, in public indoor settings or at large gatherings. That’s because the Centers for Disease Control has found that vaccinated people can contract and transmit the virus — although cases among vaccinated people are considered to be rare and generally less severe than among those without the vaccine.
As the disease changes, DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, people can expect to go through periods in which masks are needed and periods in which vaccinated people can safely go without them. But ultimately, the best protection is the vaccine, she stressed.
"As the weather changes and more people move indoors … if you are unvaccinated and exposed (to COVID-19), it’s not a matter of if you’ll get it, but when,” Van Dijk said.
DHS is encouraging schools to follow CDC guidance, which calls for universal masking. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.
In addition to COVID-19 vulnerability concerns for children, Van Dijk said the state has seen an unusual increase in hospitalization for respiratory viruses among young people this summer. Because pediatric intensive care units are already fuller than they usually are during this time of year, COVID-19 infections would place additional strain on children’s health care providers.
“One of the biggest differences we can make in the coming month is to make sure when children go back to school, we make those environments as safe as possible, and that includes everyone wearing masks,” said Dr. Ryan Westegaard, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
Evers cannot issue a statewide mask mandate without legislative approval, following a 4-3 state Supreme Court ruling issued in March. Asked whether he plans to require state employees to wear masks to work, he said he would have a decision within the next week. Evers also said he is still considering whether the state will offer incentives for people to get vaccinated. As of Thursday, 301 people had received vaccines at the State Fair, making them eligible for a free cream puff.
“Our state and our people are resilient, but it’s going to take all of us working together,” Evers said. “Let’s roll up our sleeves, let’s get vaccinated and let’s all come out stronger on the other side.”
COVID-19 in Dane County
In Dane County, the seven-day average is 89.9 cases per day, which is up from 35.7 cases per day two weeks ago. The percent of all COVID-19 tests conducted in the county that came back positive has remained steady for the past 10 days at about 3.7%.
“This kind of stability can be a very good indication that we are testing at the level we need to be in order to find and diagnose cases and potentially prevent further spread,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said Thursday.
Hospitalizations in Dane County are seeing a slight increase but are not as concerning as they were during previous surges when there were over 160 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Currently, 45 people are hospitalized and 12 are in the ICU.
Heinrich said this is “further proof that our high rate of vaccination coverage is doing its job in Dane County.”
Since mid-July, the number of vaccinated people in Dane County has increased. Heinrich said 71% of residents have at least one vaccine dose, 81.6% of the eligible population (above 12 years old) has had one dose and 79.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.
“The vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do,” Heinrich said. “It is keeping more people from dying and keeping people from having to be hospitalized.”
While vaccines are the best and most effective way at preventing the spread of COVID-19, other safety measures like wearing a mask are still needed to curb transmission. At the end of July, Public Health recommended that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
This local advisory recommendation followed a reversal in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Heinrich acknowledged that, especially for those who are vaccinated, returning to additional safety measures is frustrating.
“We understand that many people are tired and that this pandemic has posed so many hardships, from the loss of loved ones to job loss to loneliness to juggling more responsibilities at home,” Heinrich said.
But she urged the community not to give up hope.
“It’s the time to remember the tremendous progress that we have made,” Heinrich said.
As the cases have ticked up again, Dane County and the city of Madison announced last week a requirement for their employees to be vaccinated or have a weekly negative COVID-19 test. Dane County government employees who are working remotely can continue the arrangement through the New Year, and numerous businesses have imposed a vaccination requirement.
