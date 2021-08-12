Delta variant drives COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin

“This kind of stability can be a very good indication that we are testing at the level we need to be in order to find and diagnose cases and potentially prevent further spread,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said Thursday.

Hospitalizations in Dane County are seeing a slight increase but are not as concerning as they were during previous surges when there were over 160 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. Currently, 45 people are hospitalized and 12 are in the ICU.

Heinrich said this is “further proof that our high rate of vaccination coverage is doing its job in Dane County.”

Since mid-July, the number of vaccinated people in Dane County has increased. Heinrich said 71% of residents have at least one vaccine dose, 81.6% of the eligible population (above 12 years old) has had one dose and 79.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

“The vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do,” Heinrich said. “It is keeping more people from dying and keeping people from having to be hospitalized.”