Delayed results coming soon in Supreme Court election; stay tuned for Wisconsin State Journal updates

The final statewide tally may not come until late tonight, although results could start trickling in sooner. Some cities, such as Madison, need to finish processing absentee ballots received after election day, which could delay quick results. Then they need to tally up the votes.

While a winner is expected to be named later tonight, the victory will almost certainly be thrown into question due to a likely storm of lawsuits. Voters, candidates, political parties and others could file election challenges due to the myriad problems voters experienced voting in-person and by mail. Voters in Milwaukee have already filed suit, seeking "order to count the votes of all those who were disenfranchised April 7." State and national Democrats Monday morning said they are already exploring their legal options.

Monday's vote comes with the added uncertainty of what to do with absentee ballots received after April 7 that don't have a clear postmark. While the Supreme Court said late absentee ballots need to be postmarked by April 7, local clerks across the state have frequently seen ballots without postmarks that don't have a date. The state elections commission was unable to provide guidance on whether to count them, so the issue will be decided individually by thousands of localities. The courts will likely need to make a final determination in the matter.