Delayed results coming soon in Supreme Court election; stay tuned for Wisconsin State Journal updates

Results will soon be arriving in Wisconsin's contentious Supreme Court race as elections officials statewide can begin posting vote tallies after 4 p.m.
Despite the statewide election happening last Tuesday, local election officials were not allowed to begin tallying the votes or publishing results until after 4 p.m. Monday. The delay is due to U.S. Supreme Court and federal court orders allowing absentee votes to be counted until Monday if they were postmarked by election day due to the novel coronavirus. Usually, absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day to count.
The Madison Board of Canvassers decided Monday at 4 p.m. that absentee ballots arriving after election day without a postmark will still be counted if the clerk’s office received them by Friday. Any absentee ballots received after will be reviewed on a case by case basis to determine whether they will be counted.
Some of those may still be counted because the clerk’s office has a number of voters who sent in statements confirming when they mailed their ballots, said Madison clerk and canvasser Maribeth Witzel-Behl. The board will try to match those statements with the ballots without postmarks that were received over the weekend and Monday.
Two candidates are vying for a 10-year term on the 7-member court, which conservative-backed justices control 5-2: incumbent and conservative-backed Justice Dan Kelly, who is seeking election for the first time after being appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016; and liberal-backed Jill Karofsky, who currently serves as a Dane County Circuit Court judge.
The final statewide tally may not come until late tonight, although results could start trickling in sooner. Some cities, such as Madison, need to finish processing absentee ballots received after election day, which could delay quick results. Then they need to tally up the votes.
While a winner is expected to be named later tonight, the victory will almost certainly be thrown into question due to a likely storm of lawsuits. Voters, candidates, political parties and others could file election challenges due to the myriad problems voters experienced voting in-person and by mail. Voters in Milwaukee have already filed suit, seeking "order to count the votes of all those who were disenfranchised April 7." State and national Democrats Monday morning said they are already exploring their legal options.
Monday's vote comes with the added uncertainty of what to do with absentee ballots received after April 7 that don't have a clear postmark. While the Supreme Court said late absentee ballots need to be postmarked by April 7, local clerks across the state have frequently seen ballots without postmarks that don't have a date. The state elections commission was unable to provide guidance on whether to count them, so the issue will be decided individually by thousands of localities. The courts will likely need to make a final determination in the matter.
In Madison, as of 4:15 p.m. Monday, a total of 963 ballots had been rejected. Of those, 377 had no witness, 341 had a postmark that was later than Tuesday, 203 had no voter signature, 38 listed no address for the witness and four were hand-delivered after the election.
“I think that has to be a record,” Witzel-Behl said of the rejected absentee ballots.
Stakes are high
While the court's conservative majority isn't up for grabs this year, a win by Karofsky would shift the makeup to 4-3 conservative and give liberals the chance to retake the majority in 2023, when another seat is up for grabs. If Kelly wins, conservatives could control the court into mid-decade.
While state Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates. This year, the Democratic Party is supporting Karofksy and the Republican party is backing Kelly.
The sway of the court could have major implications for a variety of highly contentious political issues, including the powers of the Legislature and governor, and the state’s decennial redistricting process.
Photos: Wisconsinites vote in spring primary despite COVID-19 risks
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election Day with COVID-19
Election 2020 Wisconsin
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin
Wisconsin Election 2020
APTOPIX Election 2020 Wisconsin
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Election
Masked poll worker
Election 2020 Wisconsin
Middleton votes
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.