DeForest Village Trustee announces bid for state Assembly seat

DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery has announced her bid for the 37th Assembly District seat, which has been held by GOP Rep. John Jagler for the last seven years.
Lowery, who was elected to the DeForest Village Board of Trustees in 2017, announced her candidacy as a Democrat on Monday.
"I have been honored to serve our community on the DeForest Village Board for the last three years and have successfully advocated for and implemented policies that 'grow the good life' here," Lowery said in a Monday statement. "We need more of that advocacy for our communities in the Capitol in Madison, and I am ready to bring that to the Wisconsin State Assembly."
Jagler, R-Watertown, said in a Monday email he will be seeking another term this fall.
A former special education teacher, Lowery has worked in several positions with adults and children with developmental disabilities. As a Representative, Lowery said she will fight for children, public education and disability rights.
She also noted closing the Dark Store loopholes, protecting residents' right to vote and pursuing fair maps as other priorities.
“Running for elected office is a huge time commitment. When I look at my two children in these uncertain times with an ongoing pandemic, I believe it is worth it," Lowery said in a statement. "It becomes clearer every day that the politics as usual is not working for the communities in the 37th Assembly District. I’m ready to serve in a meaningful and accountable manner."
Jagler was first elected in 2012, when he unseated Democratic incumbent Mary Arnold. He ran unopposed in 2018 and, in 2016, won by a sizable margin — securing more than 60% of votes.
The 37th District is located northeast of Madison and includes the communities of DeForest, Windsor, Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.