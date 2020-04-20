DeForest Village Trustee announces bid for state Assembly seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery has announced her bid for the 37th Assembly District seat, which has been held by GOP Rep. John Jagler for the last seven years.

Lowery, who was elected to the DeForest Village Board of Trustees in 2017, announced her candidacy as a Democrat on Monday.

"I have been honored to serve our community on the DeForest Village Board for the last three years and have successfully advocated for and implemented policies that 'grow the good life' here," Lowery said in a Monday statement. "We need more of that advocacy for our communities in the Capitol in Madison, and I am ready to bring that to the Wisconsin State Assembly."

Jagler, R-Watertown, said in a Monday email he will be seeking another term this fall.

A former special education teacher, Lowery has worked in several positions with adults and children with developmental disabilities. As a Representative, Lowery said she will fight for children, public education and disability rights.

She also noted closing the Dark Store loopholes, protecting residents' right to vote and pursuing fair maps as other priorities.