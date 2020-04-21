DeForest independent announces candidacy for Assembly seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DeForest resident and furniture sales professional Stephen Ratzlaff will run as an independent for the 37th Assembly District seat, which has been held by GOP Rep. John Jagler for the last seven years.

Ratzlaff, 48, announced Tuesday his candidacy for the district, which is located northeast of Madison and includes the communities of DeForest, Windsor, Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown.

"I’ve decided to run for public office as it’s clear neither party is interested in solving our gerrymandered legislative districts," Ratzlaff said in an email. "I’m hoping to work with both sides of the aisle to get things done. Current legislative gridlock and animosity have not served the people of Wisconsin well thus far."

Ratzlaff received an emergency medical technician certificate from Madison Area Technical College and works at Steinhafels Superstore in Madison.

"My career path has enabled me to work with diverse groups of people, some of them at the worst point in their lives," Ratzlaff said in an email. "One of the most important things I can do is listen to people, and problem solve finding solutions to complex situations."

Jagler, R-Watertown, said in a Monday email he will be seeking another term this fall.

In addition, DeForest Village Trustee Abigail Lowery announced this week she is running for the seat this fall as a Democrat. Lowery was elected to the DeForest Village Board of Trustees in 2017.

