The fate of a monument listing the names of Confederate soldiers buried in Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery will return to the City Council.
Ald. Allen Arntsen, who was recently appointed to serve as the 13th District’s representative, filed an appeal of the decision by the Landmarks Commission last month to deny the removal of the monument. Eleven of the 20 City Council members would need to support the appeal to successfully overturn the decision.
In April, the City Council approved the removal of the large, stone monument from a portion of the Near West Side cemetery known as Confederate Rest. But since Forest Hill Cemetery is a designated city landmark, the commission needed to weigh in on the matter.
Some commission members argued that getting rid of the monument, which was installed in 1906 and funded by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, would go against the city’s historic preservation ordinance. Commissioners voted 3-1 to block removal.
In his appeal, Arntsen said its removal “is not detrimental to the public interest and retention of said monument in its present location is contrary to the general welfare of the city of Madison.”
The appeal will be introduced at the City Council’s meeting on Sept. 25, and members are expected to vote on it at a later date.