Deborah Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department

Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.

Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives, faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election. Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats. The race is officially nonpartisan.

Kerr detailed her proposal to move the state education department out of Madison on Wednesday. Its current office is a couple blocks away from the state Capitol.

"Under DPI's current model, agency staff are plucked from the Madison area, and that's not inclusive of any of the diversity and the needs of our Wisconsin children," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Kerr said at a news conference in Milwaukee.

Kerr said she would perform an "equity audit" of DPI staff and look to hire new staff who live in communities outside of Madison, possibly resulting in terminations of some current employees. Kerr, who lives in Caledonia, would not move to Madison and would work at offices around the state.

Underly called Kerr's proposal a "Hail Mary to get more attention for a flailing campaign."