Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

While Republicans in the wake of the 2020 presidential election have taken aim at the state's election administration system, GOP leaders and candidates years into the conversation remain torn on who should oversee elections.

The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan election panel under fire for issuing guidance and creating rules for the 2020 election that courts have ruled against and Republicans have considered out of line.

There is no evidence widespread fraud contributed to former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020, but Trump continues attempting to overturn the state's election results despite it being impossible.

One emerging alternative to the Elections Commission is the Secretary of State's Office. Republican Secretary of State nominee Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, wants the office she's seeking to have a greater role in overseeing elections. But top Republicans and Democrats have opposed that idea, making it unclear whether such a move could happen anytime soon.

Republican Tim Michels, who will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 election, wants to replace the state Elections Commission with what he has called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members.

On a procedural level, those efforts to alter elections administration would have to receive approval in both legislative chambers and then be enacted by the governor.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he was against the secretary of state controlling election duties because of the likelihood the office would at some point be under Democratic control.

"Do I think that serious mistakes were made by the Wisconsin Elections Commission? I do," Vos told the Wisconsin State Journal Thursday. "But I also feel that if it had been (Democratic Secretary of State) Doug La Follette in charge of elections it would have been way worse.”

Across the country, 24 states use the secretary of state model to administer elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Two use the lieutenant governor, three have a chief election official picked by the state's legislature, five have officials appointed by the governor (in four of those, the position is known as the secretary of state), seven use a chief election official combined with a board of elections and nine, including Wisconsin, have a board that oversees elections.

Wisconsin's secretary of state hasn't had a hand in elections for decades. Former Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers created the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2016 to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, which itself was created in 2008 in the wake of the 2001 legislative caucus scandal that saw lawmakers from both parties convicted of using taxpayer resources to campaign.

The GAB came under fire from Republicans for its role in an investigation into coordination between Walker's 2012 recall campaign and supposedly independent political groups.

"I don’t want to simply say were going to brush this away and go back to what we had 50 years ago," Vos said. "I want to be open-minded enough to say if somebody comes up with a better idea, I’m certainly open to it, but the idea of trusting an elected official to be nonpartisan in their application of the law, I just don’t know if that’s possible. I’d certainly be open to it, but as of right now I’m not convinced."

Vos this past legislative session oversaw the passage of several bills that would have altered elections administration and the Elections Commission. Evers vetoed all of them, saying they would make voting harder.

If Michels defeats Evers in November, Vos said bringing back the election bills would be one of several priorities for the next legislative session. Other goals include using the state’s budget surplus on tax cuts, funding schools, providing raises to state employees to address workforce shortages and looking into ways to limit regulations on construction and occupational licenses.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office declined to comment for this story, though he has opposed dissolving the Elections Commission in the past.

Still, LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has made clear his ongoing frustrations with the commission, including seeking to join an ongoing Waukesha County case on Thursday, asking a judge to eliminate Elections Commission guidance permitting clerks to correct errors or fill in missing slots on absentee ballot envelopes.

“Lawless ballot curing cannot and will not be allowed to continue," LeMahieu said in a statement Thursday. "We’re putting the full weight of the Legislature behind this lawsuit to shut down WEC’s defiant and flagrant abuse of the law.”

That legal move came after the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee last month struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct or fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes before the ballots are accepted. But the Elections Commission's separate guidance, first issued in 2016, remained intact.

After the legislative move last month, the Elections Commission deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency's three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the commission's 2016 guidance. The commission's three Democratic appointees opposed the motion.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason said she would have to see specifics of alternatives to the Elections Commission but added, "I’m pretty sure that the people who have wasted over a million taxpayer dollars on disgraced former Supreme Court Justice (Michael) Gableman’s farce of an investigation aren’t going to propose anything that would actually improve on the current model."

She added that she thinks concentrating elections administration power in one individual "is a bad idea that would lead to lapses in the monitoring of our elections.”

La Follette, who has been in office for over 40 years, is against his office taking charge of elections administration duties.

"The critical issue in this campaign for Secretary of State is maintaining the independence of Wisconsin elections system," he said on Facebook. "My opponent in this election wishes to turn the election supervision over to the Secretary of State making it dependent on the whims of partisan politics."

Saying on her website that "WEC is broken and must be replaced," Loudenbeck has said the secretary of state would be held accountable by voters unlike the Elections Commission commissioners, who are appointed.

"We need a board of election of officials one way or the other," said Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who is chair of the Senate Elections Committee but isn't running for reelection.

"I would not be comfortable with the administration of elections being under one individual, whether Democrat or Republican," said Bernier, a former elections clerk who is not seeking reelection this fall. Bernier has been one of the few legislative Republicans to defend the 2020 election results.

She added that she would be okay with putting that election board under the Secretary of State with an open seat reserved for whomever is serving in that office.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.