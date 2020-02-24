Dead or alive? Which bills are in limbo as the Wisconsin legislative session draws to a close?

With one Wisconsin legislative chamber completely done with its regular work for the year and the 2019-20 legislative session drawing to a close, the future of a series of bills hangs in the balance as they await action in the state Senate.
Meanwhile, a host of others are all but certainly dead after the Assembly declined to act on them during its last regular floor session on Thursday, though the chamber will consider more veto override attempts in May.
The Senate is planning to convene once more in March, after plowing through a wide-ranging agenda last Wednesday that included a host of Republican crime bills, legislation to combat the state's opioid epidemic and more.
But it's unclear what more could gain the support of the chamber's Republican caucus and get to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
Among the more high-profile bills that could be in jeopardy is a push to set a 4 a.m. bar closing time during this summer's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
Legislation seeking to safeguard water across Wisconsin, combat homelessness and move up the timeline for adoptions in the state similarly face uncertain futures.
What follows is a roundup of some of the more high-profile bills that have been considered this session.
Most likely to see Senate action
Of the outstanding legislation yet to get a vote in the Senate, members are likely to take up components of a package of bills aiming to bolster agriculture in Wisconsin.
The bills, which passed the Assembly with widespread support last Thursday, are a mix of new Republican legislation and amended versions of two plans included in Evers' own $8.6 million proposal to aid farmers and rural communities. The governor first announced his effort in the State of the State speech last month.
The provisions that cleared the Assembly last week include a measure to allow sole proprietors, including small family farms, to deduct their health insurance costs from their income taxes; and another bill that would create an income tax credit tailored to small and medium-sized farms that would sunset after three years.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told reporters last Wednesday his caucus is "picking and choosing what we think we can get support for."
"We’re trying to do what we think is best for the ag community," the Juneau Republican added.
Other efforts that have the potential to see floor action in March include:
• Some of the $10 million slate of bills aiming to curb water contamination, increase well testing and bolster conservation efforts.
The legislation, 13 bills in all, passed the Assembly Tuesday. Ten of the bills are bipartisan, and all of them emerged from the state's Water Quality Task Force.
Fitzgerald last week said the chamber wouldn't pass every bill, but added that "there's a couple that we're looking at where the price tag is reasonable and members support it."
• A bipartisan effort designed to drive down prescription drug costs in Wisconsin by creating new rules for pharmaceutical benefit managers, or PBMs, which act as go-betweens for pharmacies and health insurance companies by managing prescription drug plans, negotiating prices and processing claims.
Fitzgerald said he was "surprised" by the Assembly's 96-0 vote to approve the legislation on Tuesday.
"I think the unanimous vote created a lot of momentum," he said.
Uncertain future
It's still unclear whether attendees of this summer's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be able to stay out drinking until 4 a.m.
The push to do so cleared the Assembly late last Thursday with a key amendment that its author, Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, said was meant to address concerns in the state Senate.
The changes mean just 14 southern and southeastern Wisconsin counties could see the extended bar times, rather than establishments across the state. The amendment also would add a $25 surcharge to drunken driving arrests to help fund a Wisconsin Tavern League-offered safe-ride program.
That tweak comes as some state senators have raised concerns that longer bar hours would lead to an increase in drunken driving.
Fitzgerald last week noted that the bill has lost momentum among his caucus, though he later told reporters Thursday before the Assembly voted on the amendment that he "wouldn't rule it out" this session.
Other notable bills with uncertain futures include:
• Measures from the package of legislation seeking to combat homelessness in Wisconsin.
Just one of eight bills has passed the state Senate so far -- legislation that Evers signed into law in January — as some GOP senators have raised concerns about the cost of the legislation, which includes measures seeking to prevent evictions and provide additional housing supports.
Fitzgerald previously called the bills "the heaviest lift of the biennium." But Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who's championing the legislation, said Thursday he was hopeful more could pass the Senate next month.
• A slate of recommendations from the state's Adoption Task Force that seek to speed up the timeline for adoptions.
Of the eight bills that passed the Assembly in January, just one to expand eligibility for adoption assistance from the Department of Children and Families has cleared the Senate and become law.
Task force chair Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said Thursday she has "great hope about the rest of the bills working their way through."
• Another call for a convention to look at amending the U.S. Constitution, which cleared the Assembly last week.
The resolution, which passed 60-38 over complete opposition from Democrats, would convene states to consider measures to add term limits to federal offices, impose fiscal restraints on the federal government and limit its power and jurisdiction. Fifteen other states have approved identical language.
The effort's passage comes after Republican lawmakers in both chambers last session voted to make Wisconsin the 28th state to call for a constitutional convention to consider a federal balanced-budget amendment. Since then, two others have signed off on language doing so.
Fitzgerald said Republican senators still need to caucus on the language.
Most likely dead
One controversial plan that would alter siting rules for large livestock operations is dead after Republican leaders in both chambers opted against taking it up last week.
The bill, which has been fast-tracked through the Legislature, would change how and where factory farmers gain the go-ahead to open or expand their operations by transferring the regulation of factory farm siting out of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
That power would be granted to a new nine-member review board that would include five members from agriculture groups to advise the agency on potential changes, among other things.
Fitzgerald told reporters last Thursday there was disagreement over which units of government would control the process, meaning he didn't have support for it or "see it coming back at this point."
And Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that he backs the bill's concept but said it needed more time to get through.
Meanwhile, competing bills aiming to prevent another rape kit backlog in the state don't appear to be going anywhere.
The first bipartisan effort, which is backed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, would lay out a framework for collecting, testing and tracking evidence from sexual assault kits.
While it passed the Senate last fall, the Assembly has not — and, it appears, will not — act on it.
Instead, Republicans introduced a separate bill, which features provisions on school vouchers and undocumented immigration (measures Democrats call "poison pills"), that cleared the Assembly earlier this month.
Fitzgerald said Thursday he had asked Vos to reconsider the bipartisan bills, but "he felt strong that these other provisions needed to be added.”
Still, he noted he didn't have support in his caucus to take up the Assembly-passed legislation, "so I can’t tell you that the Senate would take that bill up."
