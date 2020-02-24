Dead or alive? Which bills are in limbo as the Wisconsin legislative session draws to a close?

With one Wisconsin legislative chamber completely done with its regular work for the year and the 2019-20 legislative session drawing to a close, the future of a series of bills hangs in the balance as they await action in the state Senate.

Meanwhile, a host of others are all but certainly dead after the Assembly declined to act on them during its last regular floor session on Thursday, though the chamber will consider more veto override attempts in May.

The Senate is planning to convene once more in March, after plowing through a wide-ranging agenda last Wednesday that included a host of Republican crime bills, legislation to combat the state's opioid epidemic and more.

But it's unclear what more could gain the support of the chamber's Republican caucus and get to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.