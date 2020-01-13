De Pere alderman and nephew to retiring state lawmaker announces bid for his seat

De Pere City Council member Jonathon Hansen has announced he will run for the northeastern Wisconsin state Senate seat held by his uncle and longtime legislator, Dave Hansen, to "carry on his legacy."

Hansen, on the council since 2017, said he will run as a Democrat for the seat that has been held by his uncle, a Democrat from Green Bay, for 20 years.

In a statement, the younger Hansen said he would hope to work to keep taxpayer dollars in Wisconsin, oppose favorable tax treatment for corporations, fight for family farms and prioritize clean water initiatives.

"This campaign will also be about restoring civility and compromise to our political system," he said in the statement. "We must finally replace 'divide and conquer' politics with a renewed commitment to finding common ground."

Last week, Sen. Hansen, 72, announced he would not seek re-election when his term concludes at the end of the year.

His departure opens up a seat in a district that has traditionally leaned Republican as the Democratic Party tries to take the Senate, where the GOP has a 19-14 edge.