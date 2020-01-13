De Pere alderman and nephew to departing Sen. Dave Hansen announces run for uncle's seat

De Pere Alderman Jonathon Hansen has announced he will run for the northeast Wisconsin state Senate seat held by his uncle and longtime legislator Dave Hansen to "carry on his legacy."

Hansen, who has served as alderman on the De Pere City Council since 2017, said he will run as a Democrat for the seat, which has been held by his uncle Hansen, D-Green Bay, for 20 years.

In a statement, Hansen said he would hope to work to keep taxpayer dollars in Wisconsin, oppose favorable tax treatment for corporations, fight for family farms and prioritize clean water initiatives.

"This campaign will also be about restoring civility and compromise to our political system," Hansen said in the statement. "We must finally replace 'divide and conquer' politics with a renewed commitment to finding common ground."

Last week, Sen. Hansen, 72, announced he could not seek reelection when his term concludes at the end of the year.

His departure opens up a seat in a district that has traditionally leaned Republican, as the Democratic party tries to win the majority of the Senate, which currently has a 19-14 GOP edge.