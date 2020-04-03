Days before election, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers urges lawmakers to allow for mail-in voting only

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet in special session three days before the April 7 spring election to bring a near total halt to in-person voting.

The first-term Democratic executive, who has faced criticism from some in his party over his handling of the spring election amid the coronavirus pandemic, is urging lawmakers to pass a bill allowing an all-mail election in which ballots would be accepted until May 26.

The call differs from one he made last week when he pushed to transition to a mail-in election by sending ballots to all of the state's more than 3 million registered voters. Evers' new plan would extend the election as well as give officials more time to print and mail the materials before sending them out.

"Yeah it's late in the game, there's no question, but it's things we've discussed before, there's been more time to chew on it," he said in a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, adding he's talking to legislative leaders about these issues previously.