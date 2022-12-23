Day shelters for single homeless at or over capacity as temps drop below zero

Madison's only day centers for single homeless people were above or near capacity late Friday morning as temperatures dipped below zero with wind chills of between minus 25 to 30.

The Beacon on East Washington Avenue near Downtown was more than 60 people over its official capacity of 125, but Carly Sobye, director of homeless services for Catholic Charities, which runs the center, said they weren't turning anyone away.

"We're filled to the brim," she said. "We're making it work, but we can always use space."

Safe Haven on Madison's Far East Side was near its capacity of 70, according to case manager Glenn Ruiz, and has had to turn people away in recent days

Safe Haven serves only those homeless with a diagnosed mental illness.

The state Capitol and Madison's nine public libraries are common gathering places for homeless people, especially in bad weather. The former remains open under its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to state Capitol police.

But the city of Madison announced Thursday that it was closing libraries at 2 p.m. and that they would remain closed through Monday, due to the Christmas holiday. The Monday shutdown is because Christmas is on a Sunday, making the day after a day off for library employees.

Brenda Konkel, a longtime advocate for the homeless and president of the board of directors of the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County, said there are 10 people who because of past behavioral problems are banned from going to local overnight shelters — four women and six men. She said only three are currently believed to be outside and unsheltered.

The group she leads, Madison Street Medicine, "helped at least one banned person and one person who won't go to shelter get into a hotel with the help of Meriter Hospital outreach staff," she said.

"Some other agencies have hotel rooms but they are prioritizing families, then people banned from shelter, then those who don't use shelter," she said.

Sobye said Metro Transit buses will take single homeless men and women to the women's shelter at the Salvation Army and the men's shelter on Zeier Road near East Towne Mall.

Carrie Meier, of Dane County Emergency Management, said local governments currently don't plan to open additional warming shelters for the homeless or anyone else, such as those whose furnaces might go out.

"If a need is identified, though, we regroup our partners to determine if additional options are available," she said.

She said local officials also advise people to take shelter in other public areas, like shopping malls, or the state Capitol if needed.

Sobye said The Beacon is in need of donated winter gear — such as hats, gloves and coats — for the people it serves.

A 35-room families shelter run by the Salvation Army on Milwaukee Street is open 24/7 and the overnight men's and women's shelters are expected to have enough room to meet need.

The Zeier Road shelter was designed for 150 but has expanded to serve 250 during the cold snap.

