Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed into law a bill clarifying when a new constitutional amendment making it harder for people to get out on bail would apply, and for what crimes.

The bill signing comes one day after two-thirds of Wisconsin voters approved a pair of constitutional amendments Tuesday giving judges more options for keeping people arrested for violent crimes in custody pending trial.

“Yesterday, the people of Wisconsin approved a companion constitutional amendment to change our state’s bail policies, and while I’m signing this bill today consistent with the will of the people, I also want to be clear that these changes alone will not solve the challenges facing our justice system,” Evers said in a statement.

The constitutional change, which passed the Legislature in two consecutive sessions as a single measure, came before voters as two questions because they concern related but separate issues: one involves the conditions under which a person may be released from custody, while the second expands the criteria judges may use in setting cash bail.

Previously, defendants could be eligible for release under conditions aimed at protecting the public from "serious bodily harm." Tuesday's vote changed that standard to just "serious harm."

In addition, judges could previously only require cash bail if "there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court," not to keep defendants from engaging in potential future criminal activity.

The second question on Tuesday's ballot dramatically expands that authority, allowing a judge to impose cash bail on someone accused of a violent crime "based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused's previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses."

In preparation for Tuesday's vote, the Republican-controlled Legislature last month passed a bill clarifying that judges can consider dozens of defendants' past "violent crime" convictions, from reckless homicide to intimidating a witness by use of force, when they set cash bail.

The Assembly approved the bill 67-30, with five Democrats in favor. The Senate approved the measure 20-11, with Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, in favor.

Despite some bipartisan support, some Democrats said the proposed definition is too broad.

In addition to signing the measure, Evers asked the Legislature to join him in support of "evidence-based solutions that respect and protect victims and survivors, reduce recidivism, bolster our justice system workforce, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to invest in public safety services, including police, fire, and EMS.”