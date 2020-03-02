Day after Milwaukee rampage, Dan Kelly campaign holds fundraiser at shooting range

A spokesman for Karofsky's campaign declined to comment, but Democrats blasted the event.

"Dan Kelly's decision to hold a gun-themed fundraiser just 24 hours after the shooting at Molson Coors is tasteless and disrespectful," said Courtney Beyer, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "Wisconsinites want a Supreme Court justice who takes seriously the epidemic of gun violence, not an extremist political activist like Dan Kelly who's been bought off by special interests to stand in the way of meaningful progress on gun safety reform."

The Kelly campaign said Democrats are exploiting the Milwaukee mass shooting for political purposes.

"This attempt by Jill Karofsky’s allies to exploit a horrible tragedy for their own political gain is repulsive, yet unsurprising given the way Judge Karofsky has chosen to run her entire campaign," said Kelly campaign spokesman Charles Nichols. "Karofsky and her allies either don’t understand or don’t care that Constitutional rights are exactly that, rights — regardless of her desire to strip them away."