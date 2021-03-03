David Hoffert ends challenge to Ald. Tag Evers in Madison's 13th District

Citing an unexpected family medical situation, David Hoffert has ended his candidacy to unseat Madison Ald. Tag Evers in the city's 13th District, which covers the South and Near West Sides.
"As much as I would like to continue meeting constituents and working for true progressive leadership in City Hall, my family simply must take priority at this time," Hoffert said in a statement.
But he intends to stay engaged in city affairs.
"Though I am suspending my campaign at this time, I will not be disappearing entirely," he said. "I can and will maintain a presence on social media, among other things continuing my True Progressive Leadership series on Facebook and Twitter. There will continue to be other campaigns in other districts that could go a long way to improving representation on the City Council with which I hope to get involved. And I will never stop advocating for progressive causes in my community, whether I am running a campaign at the time or not."
In 2019, Hoffert ran against Evers in a race for an open seat vacated by former Ald. Allen Arntsen, who was appointed to fill a vacancy and didn't seek re-election. Evers won with 67% of the vote.
The general election with all 20 council seats on the ballot is set for April 6.
UN-MADISON'S NEW CHEMISTRY BUILDING
Photos: UW-Madison's new chemistry building
A 10-story tower taking shape on University Avenue as part of a $133 million overhaul of UW-Madison’s chemistry complex includes elements designed to reduce the energy needed to heat, cool and light the building that go beyond current state building code requirements.
Heat exchangers: Exhaust air from labs passes over over coils containing a glycol-water mixture that captures energy before the air leaves the building, transferring it to the fresh air supply, reducing the energy required to heat and cool the building.
Windows: An opaque ceramic frit, or screen, is baked into the insulated, floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an integrated shading device that allows maximum natural light while reducing glare and heat gain.