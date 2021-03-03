David Hoffert ends challenge to Ald. Tag Evers in Madison's 13th District

"As much as I would like to continue meeting constituents and working for true progressive leadership in City Hall, my family simply must take priority at this time," Hoffert said in a statement.

"Though I am suspending my campaign at this time, I will not be disappearing entirely," he said. "I can and will maintain a presence on social media, among other things continuing my True Progressive Leadership series on Facebook and Twitter. There will continue to be other campaigns in other districts that could go a long way to improving representation on the City Council with which I hope to get involved. And I will never stop advocating for progressive causes in my community, whether I am running a campaign at the time or not."