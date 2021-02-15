‘Data Science in Madison’ class offers UW students ‘real world’ projects

Students learn how to work with imperfect data and still extract meaningful conclusions. In some cases, the data leads them to answering a different question than they started out asking.

She worked with Gautam Agarwal, 20, and a third classmate last fall, first researching water use in the city but then learned about water main breaks. They shifted the question they wanted to learn from the data analysis to predict which water main pipes are more likely to burst in the future.

“I hope that the number of maintenance and repairs become less,” said Agarwal, a sophomore majoring in computer and data sciences. “Since you know exactly when to expect something to happen, you can at least wait until an optimum time to repair it.”

Throughout the course, the students present their findings to city staff and are able to revise their projects over the course of the semester. Caraza-Harter said he pushes his students to make concrete recommendations and not just conduct the analysis.

“We don't want to have just a good idea, but we want to have a good idea that could be acted on,” he said.

For example, one group of students recommended starting local city government meetings after work hours and toward the start of the week after analyzing participation data.