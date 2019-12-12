Darbo Pantry Project goes to work after Salvation Army closes east side food pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was Ragland who came up with the name Off The Block Salsa for homemade salsa that kids involved in Mentoring Positives produce. The product has generated a lot of publicity and plans are to feature it at the future Madison Public Market.

That Ragland and Banks are so heavily involved in the community still as young adults was no surprise to Will Green.

“When I first got to Darbo in 2004, they were some of the first kids I ran into,” Green told The Cap Times. “They were probably ten, eleven years old. It’s great just seeing them still in the Darbo Community and expressing themselves and all the things we talk about at Mentoring Positives. People see the basketball and the salsa, but they don’t see the conversations we have about not having a father, getting locked up, going through struggles growing up.”

Green says that Banks and Ragland strongly represent what Mentoring Positives stands for but also represent what it means to be part of the community in Darbo-Worthington.