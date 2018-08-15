Dane County Board Supervisor Danielle Williams announced her resignation from the District 36 seat Wednesday.
Williams represented eastern Dane County, which includes the town and village of Cottage Grove and the town of Pleasant Springs.
“It has been my honor and privilege to be elected twice by the people of Cottage Grove and Pleasant Springs to represent them on the Dane County Board,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community and advocate for the residents of Dane County.”
During her time on the board, Williams served on the Area Agency on Aging Board, the Executive Committee, Human Services Board, Public Works & Transportation Committee and UW Extension Committee.
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan announced the process for filling the vacancy. The appointed individual will serve until the April 2, 2019 spring election.
Anyone interested in the vacancy must submit a declaration of candidacy and appointment papers with a minimum of 25 signatures from electors in the district to the county clerk’s office, by Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
Nomination papers can be picked up in the county clerk’s office or found on the clerk’s website.
Corrigan will conduct a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the East District Campus Highway Garage, 3103 Luds Lane, in McFarland at 6 p.m. for interested candidates. Members of the public can testify at the hearing and will have a limit of three minutes.
The Dane County Board plans to act on the appointment at its Sept. 6 meeting.
In June, George Gillis resigned from the District 14 seat. Nguyen-Hilfiger is replaced George Gillis and was confirmed July 12.