Dane County Executive Joe Parisi appointed Danielle Williams to be the county's legislative lobbyist Thursday.
Williams announced her resignation from the District 36 seat Wednesday. She will be replacing longtime aide Mickey Beil, who will be retiring Aug. 31.
“I am proud to appoint Danielle to this position,” Parisi said in a statement. “Danielle will be a great advocate for the citizens of Dane County and a great addition to our team.”
Williams is an attorney and has worked in the state legislature for over 12 years. Most recently, she was the legislative director for Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling.
“I thank County Executive Parisi for entrusting me with this position,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our local, state, and federal partners to advocate for programs and policies that will improve the lives of Dane County residents.”
A resolution approving Williams' appointment will be introduced at the Dane County Board's meeting Thursday.
Williams was elected to the the county board in 2016 and represented eastern Dane County, which includes the town and village of Cottage Grove and the town of Pleasant Springs.
“It has been my honor and privilege to be elected twice by the people of Cottage Grove and Pleasant Springs to represent them on the Dane County Board,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community and advocate for the residents of Dane County.”
During her time on the board, Williams served on the Area Agency on Aging Board, the Executive Committee, Human Services Board, Public Works & Transportation Committee and UW Extension Committee.
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan announced the process for filling the vacancy. The appointed individual will serve until the April 2, 2019 spring election.
Anyone interested in the vacancy must submit a declaration of candidacy and appointment papers with a minimum of 25 signatures from electors in the district to the county clerk’s office, by Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
Nomination papers can be picked up in the county clerk’s office or found on the clerk’s website.
Corrigan will conduct a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the East District Campus Highway Garage, 3103 Luds Lane, in McFarland at 6 p.m. for interested candidates. Members of the public can testify at the hearing and will have a limit of three minutes.
The Dane County Board plans to act on the appointment at its Sept. 6 meeting.
In June, George Gillis resigned from the District 14 seat. Nguyen-Hilfiger is replaced George Gillis and was confirmed July 12.