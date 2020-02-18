Daniel Kelly, Jill Karofsky to face off in Wisconsin Supreme Court general election

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will vie for voters’ approval in April after finishing in the top slots in Tuesday's primary election.
Unofficial election results from the Associated Press showed with more than 95% of precincts reporting, Kelly, a conservative, was leading Karofsky, a liberal, in the race for a full 10-year term on the state's high court.
Meanwhile, fellow liberal challenger Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone was trailing at a distant third with around 12% of the vote.
Kelly, first appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, said the outcome showcases "the power of our grassroots volunteers" across the state.
“Tonight’s results prove that Wisconsinites are passionate about preserving their constitution and upholding the rule of law on their Supreme Court," he said in a statement.
Karofsky, who'll square off against Kelly in the April 7 general, invoked him in her election night statement, saying he and "his special-interest allies will throw every bit of mud they can" in the next seven weeks.
"But I have the record, the commitment to the rule of law, and the toughness required to win this race," the former Dane County deputy district attorney continued.
You have free articles remaining.
Fallone would have been the first Latino justice on the bench if elected. He previously ran for the court in 2013, though he lost to Chief Justice Pat Roggensack, 57% to 43%.
The court has a 5-2 conservative majority following the election of Justice Brian Hagedorn last April.
Election Day wasn’t without its hiccups. Wisconsin’s MyVote website faced technical difficulties on Tuesday that left voters unable to find their polling places or information about what was on their ballots through the site.
After approximately eight-and-a-half hours of the feature being down, the Elections Commission announced mid-afternoon it was working again, though there may be some delays -- but later in the day, the difficulties began again.
The commission attributed the cause of the glitch to a server’s memory issue, stressing in a statement it was "not the result of interference or the lack of testing protocol," and directed users to a back-up site from the nonprofit Get To The Polls.
Spokesman Reid Magney said there was no ETA for restoring the My Vote system to full capacity.
“We're working as quickly as we can,” he wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The April 7 general election falls on the same day voters will weigh in on the Democratic presidential primary.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.