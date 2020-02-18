Daniel Kelly, Jill Karofsky to face off in Wisconsin Supreme Court general election

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will vie for voters’ approval in April after finishing in the top slots in Tuesday's primary election.

Unofficial election results from the Associated Press showed with more than 95% of precincts reporting, Kelly, a conservative, was leading Karofsky, a liberal, in the race for a full 10-year term on the state's high court.

Meanwhile, fellow liberal challenger Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone was trailing at a distant third with around 12% of the vote.

Kelly, first appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, said the outcome showcases "the power of our grassroots volunteers" across the state.

“Tonight’s results prove that Wisconsinites are passionate about preserving their constitution and upholding the rule of law on their Supreme Court," he said in a statement.