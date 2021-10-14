Dane, Sauk counties share $4 million investment to connect trails over Wisconsin River

A combined $4 million investment from Dane and Sauk counties could link two trails to create a scenic gateway over the Wisconsin River.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s proposed budget for next year includes $2 million for preparation and planning to connect the Walking Iron trail in Dane County with Sauk County’s Great Sauk State Trail. This funding matches the investment expected from Sauk County in 2022.
“This is our latest investment in eco-tourism and the kind of project that makes Dane County a popular destination,” Parisi said in a statement. "When complete, this connection will draw people of all ages outdoors to enjoy the scenic beauty of south central Wisconsin and the Wisconsin River.”
In 2019, the counties announced plans to study the feasibility of building a bridge over the Wisconsin River. It analyzed the design and cost for a 500-foot bridge that could be used by pedestrians and people on bikes and snowmobiles.
Marty Krueger, chair of the Great Sauk Trail Commission, said the proposed budget investments represent a continuation of a “remarkable partnership” between Dane and Sauk counties.
“We are one step closer to connecting the two counties' trail systems and creating a world-class destination," Krueger said in the statement.
The bridge would be located in the site of the 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 after years of not being used and failure of a support pier during spring flooding.
The Great Sauk State Trail is a 13-mile multi-use recreational trail connecting the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. Walking Iron Trail is a seven-mile trail corridor from the Wisconsin River crossing site to the Wolf Run Trail in the village of Mazomanie.
“Outdoor recreation, quality of life and proximity to metropolitan areas have been shown to be key factors in attracting new residents, visitors and employees to small communities,” said Christopher Long, chair of the board to Gateway to The Driftless Inc. “As our communities look beyond the pandemic and to the future again, we thank our county partners for their strong commitment to making this vision a reality.”
