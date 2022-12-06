 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Dane, Milwaukee county clerks subpoenaed as part of Trump probe

  • 0

The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed election officials in Dane County and Milwaukee for communications with former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell on Tuesday confirmed receiving a subpoena in late November, which he said is similar to a request filed Nov. 22 with Milwaukee Clerk George Christenson as part of the ongoing investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

With only three months left in the year, the House Jan. 6 committee is eyeing a close to its work and a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection. But, the investigation is not over.The committee has already revealed much of its work at eight hearings over the summer, showing in detail how former President Donald Trump ignored many of his closest advisers and amplified his false claims of election fraud after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Witnesses interviewed by the panel some of them Trump's closest allies recounted in videotaped testimony how the former president declined to act when hundreds of his supporters violently attacked the Capitol as Congress certified President Biden's victory on Jan. 6, 2021.Lawmakers say there is more to come. The nine-member panel seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed witnesses through all of August, and they are hoping to have at least one hearing by the end of the month. Members met Tuesday to discuss the panel's next steps.Because the Jan. 6 panel is a temporary or "select" committee, it expires at the end of the current Congress. If Republicans take the majority in November's elections, as they are favored to do, they are expected to dissolve the committee in January. So the panel is planning to issue a final report by the end of December.As for hearings, the panel's Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said after the private members' meeting Tuesday in the Capitol that the committee's goal is to hold a hearing Sept. 28, but that members were still discussing whether it would happen at all."We'll we're still in the process of talking," Thompson said. "If it happens, it will be that date. We're not sure at this point."SEE MORE: Trump Foe Liz Cheney Defeated In Wyoming GOP PrimaryMembers of the committee had promised more hearings in September as they wrapped up the series of summer hearings. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chairwoman, said the committee "has far more evidence to share with the American people and more to gather.""Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break," Cheney said at a July 21 hearing that was held in prime time and watched by 17.7 million people. "We have considerably more to do."It's unclear if the hearing would provide a general overview of what the panel has learned or if they would be focused on new information and evidence. The committee conducted several interviews at the end of July and into August with Trump's Cabinet secretaries, some of whom had discussed invoking the constitutional process in the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after the insurrection.For its witnesses, the panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 people, but lawmakers and staff are still pursuing new threads. The committee recently spoke to several of the Cabinet secretaries, including former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in July and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in August.The committee also wants to get to the bottom of missing Secret Service texts from Jan. 5 to 6, 2021, which could shed further light on Trump's actions during the insurrection, particularly after earlier testimony about his confrontation with security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol. Thompson said Tuesday that the committee has recently obtained "thousands" of documents from the Secret Service.SEE MORE: Ginni Thomas Emails Urged Electors To Overturn 2020 ElectionThe committee has also pursued an interview with conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Lawmakers want to know more about her role in trying to help Trump overturn the election. She contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin as part of that effort.Members of the committee are still debating how aggressively to pursue testimony from Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.Some have questioned whether the committee needs to call Pence, who resisted Trump's pressure to try and block President Biden's certification on Jan. 6. Many of his closest aides have already testified, including Greg Jacob, his top lawyer at the White House who was with him during the insurrection as they hid from rioters who were threatening the vice president's life. Jacobs characterized much of Pence's thought process during the time when Trump was pressuring him.The panel has been in discussions with Pence's lawyers for months, without any discernible progress. Still, the committee could invite Pence for closed-door testimony or ask him to answer written questions.The calculation is different for the former president. Members have debated whether they should call Trump, who is the focus of their probe but also a

The subpoenas from DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, first reported by The Washington Post, request any communications with members of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and aides between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. The document lists 19 individuals close to Trump's campaign, including Jim Troupis, a former Dane County Circuit Court judge who was reportedly involved in the plot to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence slates of fake electors as Pence was set to confirm the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

People are also reading…

Others named in the subpoena include Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, the former president's campaign manager Bill Stepien, adviser Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Cleta Mitchell.

McDonell said he plans to fully comply with the Justice Department's request but added any communications he's had with the individuals named in the request have been minimal.

"A lot of these Republican clerks in other states got these phone calls from the president or Rudy Giuliani. Well, they weren't calling me," McDonell said. "A lot of the communications I had with, say Troupis, who's on that list, was in the context of the recount."

Download PDF Read the subpoena

Trump's campaign paid Troupis' firm for legal consulting regarding a recount after the 2020 presidential election that he lost, federal reports show. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Trump's loss.

Troupis also represented the former president in a bid to invalidate enough ballots to overturn the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort on Dec. 14, 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case in February 2021.

Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign strategic adviser who has pushed the former president's baseless voter fraud claims, earlier this year joined state Rep. Timothy Ramthun's 2022 campaign for governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ultimately won a second term in the Nov. 8 election.

Epshteyn was part of the GOP effort to hand Electoral College votes in several states including Wisconsin to Trump. He has also been subpoenaed by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Washington Post reports that similar subpoenas were issued to local election officials in battleground states of Arizona and Michigan. They are the first known subpoenas issued by Smith, who was named last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It's unclear if the Justice Department has issued subpoenas to others in the state. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Riley Vetterkind said he's unaware of any subpoenas received by the agency from Smith.

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.

Election recap: Get full results and exclusive coverage of Tuesday's election

STATE AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS | CONTESTED RACES
List
web only

STATE AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS | CONTESTED RACES

  • 0

Results reflect outcomes in all precincts unless otherwise noted.

'Holy mackerel folks': Gov. Tony Evers celebrates win; Tim Michels concedes
Wisconsin Elections
breaking alert top story

'Holy mackerel folks': Gov. Tony Evers celebrates win; Tim Michels concedes

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up," Michels told supporters. "I just called Gov. Evers and I conceded."

Wisconsin U.S. Senate race too close to call as Ron Johnson holds 1-point lead
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Wisconsin U.S. Senate race too close to call as Ron Johnson holds 1-point lead

  • Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Leading by around 40,000 votes with an estimated 93% of ballots counted early Wednesday, Johnson said he's confident Barnes cannot make up his deficit.

Attorney General Josh Kaul defeats Eric Toney in bid for second term
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Attorney General Josh Kaul defeats Eric Toney in bid for second term

  • Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

In a race centered around abortion and his public safety record, Kaul's showing notched Democrats another statewide win Tuesday night. 

Kalvin Barrett easily wins Dane County sheriff's race over Det. Anthony Hamilton
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Kalvin Barrett easily wins Dane County sheriff's race over Det. Anthony Hamilton

  • 0

Democrat Barrett defeats GOP challenger Hamilton in the first competitive Dane County sheriff’s race in eight years.

All Dane County school districts poised to pass referendums with final results trickling in
Wisconsin Elections
alert

All Dane County school districts poised to pass referendums with final results trickling in

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

Stoughton and Waunakee referendums were among those heading toward passage.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Warnock and Walker in hotly contested race for Georgia Senate runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics