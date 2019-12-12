Dane, Iowa counties challenge power line approval, says regulators abused discretion

In a separate petition, Iowa County and two municipalities challenged the decision on the grounds that it was based on erroneous interpretations of both the law and the PSC’s authority and was “rationalized based on a policy favoring and prioritizing the development of out-of-state renewable energy resources, a policy that does not exist in law, was never adopted by the legislature, and is contrary to policies that exist in law and were adopted by the legislature.”

That petition, filed by attorney Frank Jablonski in Iowa County Circuit Court, claims the line will add to the cost of service "without proportionately increasing the value or available quantity of electricity."

A joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power, the line would run more than a hundred miles from Dubuque to Middleton, crossing the unique landscape known as the Driftless Area.

The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin ratepayers.

The case drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.