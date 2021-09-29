Dane County's renewable-gas vehicles would get $10M boost in budget proposal

"We’re the only local government, the only entity in the Midwest and, of course, we’re feeling fired up to do more faster as a result of this honor," Kuntz said.

Parisi also wants to put $93,000 toward jumpstarting the creation of a team of young people dedicated to making county operations more energy efficient, another $1 million toward the county's conservation fund, $3.2 million to hiking and biking trails to encourage people to travel in an environmentally-friendly way and $2.5 million toward converting farmland into prairies, which are more effective at removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Also in his 2022 budget, Parisi plans to include funds to create new positions in the Department of Land and Water Conservation to keep track of the county's carbon reduction accomplishments and to develop a restoration plan to allow for more carbon sequestration.

All of the budget proposals would need to get approved by the Dane County Board.

When announcing the initiatives at Lunney Lake Farm County Park in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Parisi was joined by around 15 young conservation crew members from Operation Fresh Start, a local nonprofit that provides job training and mentorship to teenagers and young adults. The group was about to help county staff restore prairie areas at the park.