Dane County's renewable-gas vehicles would get $10M boost in budget proposal

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wants to spend $10 million dollars on bolstering the county's infrastructure for renewable-gas vehicles by purchasing trailers of an eco-friendly alternative to gas so the vehicles can fill up anywhere — even in rural areas.
"This more than $10 million investment in clean fuel infrastructure further reduces our reliance on diesel and expands the reach of renewables into more rural parts of Dane County," Parisi said Wednesday while announcing the environmental initiatives in his 2022 budget proposal.
The investment includes $5 million for trailers of compressed natural gas — the environment-friendly alternative to gasoline — for the county's 100 natural-gas-powered vehicles. The trailers would allow the vehicles to fill up in rural areas, where natural gas fill stations are less common.
The county's main source of compressed natural gas comes from a facility that converts methane gas from rotting trash at the landfill into natural gas for the county's vehicle fleet, Parisi said. The facility is projected to displace 4.75 million gallons of gasoline a year.
Parisi is also proposing $2 million for a new compressed-natural-gas filling station at a county garage on Fish Hatchery Road and $3.2 million for eight more renewable, natural-gas-powered snow plows.
The millions for clean-fuel infrastructure, along with another $8.5 million that Parisi hopes to put toward conservation and restoration, would help the county reach its new goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Parisi announced the new target Wednesday.
If the goal is achieved, prairies and forests conserved by both the county and community partners will suck all of the carbon created by county government operations out of the atmosphere, resulting in carbon neutral operations.
"If we give nature the opportunity, it will do what it does best," Parisi said. "It will clean our air, sequester carbon, and provide natural habitat for countless plant and animal species."
Parisi said the county is already on track to offset all of the government's electricity use with renewables within the next two years. Carbon-neutral operations would take that a step further, offsetting not just electricity use, but emissions from transportation and heating, as well.
Kathy Kuntz, director of the county's Office of Energy and Climate Change, said the county creates roughly 40,000 metric tons of carbon equivalent annually. When all of the county's electricity is renewable, that will cut the carbon emissions by about 70%, or to about 12,000 tons of carbon.
Kuntz said that reduction makes it much more realistic to get rid of the remaining carbon through carbon sequestration, or the long-term removal of carbon from the atmosphere by plants.
"We’re now confident that we can get to zero by 2030," Kuntz said.
Even before Wednesday's budget proposals were announced, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday named Dane County as one of five Green Power Leadership Award winners. The other four are Microsoft, Starbucks, Boston University and the University of California.
"We’re the only local government, the only entity in the Midwest and, of course, we’re feeling fired up to do more faster as a result of this honor," Kuntz said.
Parisi also wants to put $93,000 toward jumpstarting the creation of a team of young people dedicated to making county operations more energy efficient, another $1 million toward the county's conservation fund, $3.2 million to hiking and biking trails to encourage people to travel in an environmentally-friendly way and $2.5 million toward converting farmland into prairies, which are more effective at removing carbon from the atmosphere.
Also in his 2022 budget, Parisi plans to include funds to create new positions in the Department of Land and Water Conservation to keep track of the county's carbon reduction accomplishments and to develop a restoration plan to allow for more carbon sequestration.
All of the budget proposals would need to get approved by the Dane County Board.
When announcing the initiatives at Lunney Lake Farm County Park in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Parisi was joined by around 15 young conservation crew members from Operation Fresh Start, a local nonprofit that provides job training and mentorship to teenagers and young adults. The group was about to help county staff restore prairie areas at the park.
"These members of the conservation core are part of the solution. They are coming to work every day and doing their part for the planet," Parisi said. "We owe it to these young people, and their generation, to right the wrongs of the past and leave them with a cleaner and healthier planet than they walk on today."