Dane County's largest municipalities plan return to in-person public meetings

Bars and restaurants are moving to full capacity. Popular summer festivals and activities are making a comeback. And the people’s business in Dane County is starting a slow return to pre-pandemic practices.
With all COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County lifted last week, some of the county’s largest municipalities are laying out tentative plans on how to resume in-person public meetings. For Madison and Dane County, the plans are still up in the air, but it could be at least a month until regular face-to-face meetings of boards, committees and commissions start up.
Several local governments will adopt a “hybrid” style of public meetings this summer, allowing participation both in-person and remotely, such as continued public comment over Zoom. For some, it’ll require a technology upgrade after a year-plus of exclusively online meetings.
“There is something about gathering with a group of people that I think is impactful and powerful,” said Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “We definitely missed that with all being on little boxes instead of seeing faces.”
In a civically engaged place like Dane County, public meetings in person can offer powerful — and sometimes peculiar — platforms for expression.
It’s where a line of questioning on a liquor license application turns into a punchline for a late-night talk show host, where a municipal philosopher could appeal to finding common ground through the imagery of giraffes, and where controversial topics lead to protesters shutting down meetings.
But there are aspects of online meetings many say they don’t want to do away with yet, especially amid the ongoing, but waning, pandemic.
“In some ways, having virtual meetings has made it easier for the public to engage,” said Leah Kimmell, administrative services director for the city of Monona.
Madison and Dane County
After federal guidance came out saying fully vaccinated people could resume pre-pandemic lives, the local health department waited more than two weeks to lift its coronavirus restrictions and mask mandate, in part to give businesses time to prepare their own policies in the absence of government regulations.
For the Madison City Council, Madison School District and Dane County Board, a bit more time is needed to determine the direction of public meetings.
During a news conference last week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said public meetings can’t resume in person until city buildings reopen, which could take another month to month and a half.
Once buildings, such as the City-County Building and Madison Municipal Building, are reopened, Rhodes-Conway said the city will begin considering face-to-face or hybrid meetings.
“We don’t have anything to announce yet, but this is something we’re actively working on and look for more soon,” she said.
The Madison School District will provide information this week on the future of public meetings, said spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
The School Board had been meeting online for a year until this past March when board members requested being able to meet in person for discussions, LeMonds said. But it’s largely only been the seven-person body and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins in a room together at the Doyle Administration Building, while district staffers and the public participate remotely, he said.
Dane County is exploring a hybrid option for meetings, said Eicher, the details of which still need to be ironed out. But to make it work, several meeting rooms in the City-County Building are due for a technology upgrade, including the second-floor chambers where the City Council and County Board regularly conduct meetings.
Last week, the County Board approved a $372,000 contract for audio-visual equipment upgrades in the main chamber, which the city will pay part of, and in four meeting rooms on the third floor of the City-County Building. The work could take most of the summer, Eicher said, but regardless of when it’s complete, the county will take a “phased approach” to returning public meetings to physical spaces.
“We have a lot of opportunity moving forward to take the best parts of both and make them work for Dane County,” Eicher said.
Suburbs
In suburban Dane County, a hybrid approach is the preferred option going forward.
The Verona City Council intends to hold its first face-to-face meeting on June 14, said city administrator Adam Sayre, with in-person and online participation available for residents.
Last year, the Middleton City Council tried a hybrid meeting before the pandemic worsened, and it switched to fully online, said city administrator Mike Davis. Some technology issues around sound quality need to be addressed before the council and observers return to city hall in early July to attempt hybrid meetings again, he said.
Sun Prairie is taking a slightly different approach.
Mayor Paul Esser said the goal is for the City Council to be back in the chambers for a meeting on July 20, but unlike Middleton and Verona, the public wouldn’t be able to attend in person and would still observe and comment remotely.
“We’re concerned about being able to protect people that come in, social distance, those sorts of things,” he said.
Benefits, drawbacks
Holding meetings online have addressed accessibility and equity challenges, Eicher said.
People who might have difficulties getting to Downtown Madison or have obligations, such as caring for children, that prevent them from spending an evening sitting in a meeting room can participate from home, she said.
Sayre said holding meetings online can have a cost-saving component, such as not having to reimburse consultants for travel expenses. But it also comes with technology problems, especially for older residents, he said, and picking up on how people are feeling can be easier when you can physically see them.
“You lose that body expression, body language, those cues that you’re not watching for but subtly pick on,” Sayre said. “Those are the things that are kind of lost in that Zoom work.”
Esser agreed the flexibility of participating in local government online has made meetings more accessible for residents.
“I think what we lose from by the interpersonal connection, we pick up by the availability and flexibility of those meetings,” he said.