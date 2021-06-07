Dane County's largest municipalities plan return to in-person public meetings

The Madison School District will provide information this week on the future of public meetings, said spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

The School Board had been meeting online for a year until this past March when board members requested being able to meet in person for discussions, LeMonds said. But it’s largely only been the seven-person body and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins in a room together at the Doyle Administration Building, while district staffers and the public participate remotely, he said.

Dane County is exploring a hybrid option for meetings, said Eicher, the details of which still need to be ironed out. But to make it work, several meeting rooms in the City-County Building are due for a technology upgrade, including the second-floor chambers where the City Council and County Board regularly conduct meetings.

Last week, the County Board approved a $372,000 contract for audio-visual equipment upgrades in the main chamber, which the city will pay part of, and in four meeting rooms on the third floor of the City-County Building. The work could take most of the summer, Eicher said, but regardless of when it’s complete, the county will take a “phased approach” to returning public meetings to physical spaces.