Dane County's first 2021 budget move puts $2 million toward minority-owned business hub on South Side

The space is aimed at supporting business owners, entrepreneurs and business support services that can reflect the diversity of the South Side.

Parisi, whose 2021 budget will be released Oct. 1, said the county is committed to helping communities of color recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as those communities have been "hit hardest."

"We believe that any discussion of racial equity in our community must include economic ability, and building wealth is key," Parisi said. "This project is a concrete step toward the creation of a community in which everyone has access to the opportunity to succeed."

The project, which has yet to be officially named, will be modeled after Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee, an entrepreneurial hub in the Sherman Park neighborhood providing space and support for small businesses.

Anthony said over a dozen small businesses have already reached out to the Urban League and expressed interest in the space. The Urban League has also been in talks with potential partners who have shown interest in providing financial but also technical support to the businesses within the hub.