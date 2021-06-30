Dane County zoo director on ‘voluntary leave’ after being accused of sexual assault, retaliation

Dane County’s zoo director Ronda Schwetz is taking a voluntary leave of absence after a former University of Wisconsin-Madison assistant professor filed a civil lawsuit against her and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums this month following an alleged sexual assault in 2018.
In the civil complaint filed June 21, former professor and orangutan researcher Graham Banes alleges Schwetz and the AZA retaliated against him by lying to his employer at the Brookfield Zoo about his character after he reported Schwetz's actions from three years ago.
On Wednesday, Greg Brockmeyer, director of the Dane County Department of Administration, said the county “only recently” received a copy of the civil complaint. He said in an email that his office learned of the allegations outlined in the civil complaint earlier this week.
“Director Schwetz strongly affirms these allegations are false,” Brockmeyer said. “She has requested to take a voluntary leave of absence in order to defend herself. We support her decision to take a leave of absence, and will ensure that the zoo remains a strong asset to the community during her leave.”
Though Brockmeyer’s office just learned of the allegations, the county's lead attorney Marcia MacKenzie was aware several months ago. According to a March 30 email from Schwetz and Seattle Assistant City Attorney Kevin Kilpatrick, MacKenzie advised Schwetz to delay the formal reading of her charges to give her time to obtain an attorney based in Washington.
Schwetz, named zoo director in 2012, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with sexual motivation in Seattle Municipal Court in May, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Wednesday. Charges were filed last November, and Schwetz is expected in court again July 1.
Schwetz’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.
The civil complaint states that Banes worked for UW-Madison from November 2017 to December 2018 and had an office at Vilas Zoo with Schwetz as his supervisor.
According to the police report filed June 30, Schwetz groped and acted “sexually aggressive” toward Banes in a shared hotel room while at an AZA conference in Seattle in 2018. Banes did not file a report then because he was in the country from England on an H-1B visa.
The two were sharing a room because Schwetz said there was only enough money to pay for one hotel room. According to the report, Schwetz is married and Banes is in a committed relationship with his boyfriend, “so he did not think it would be a problem.”
The police report documents Schwetz becoming drunk and belligerent over two nights Sept. 23 and 24, 2018. Schwetz said she was upset because the zoo had failed an accreditation, according to the report. She attempted to have sex with Banes several times.
On the morning of Sept. 25, 2018, Schwetz asked Banes to go to breakfast and thanked him for “being a good friend and the mutual trust that they had.”
“(Banes) felt like she was trying to manipulate him into not saying anything,” according to the report.
On July 29, 2019, Schwetz’s day-to-day supervisory authority over Banes ended.
Banes reported the assaults to now retired AZA CEO Kristen Vehrs and the AZA. It was then that the “campaign of retaliation and discrimination against Dr. Banes” began, the complaint states.
Banes was fired from the Brookfield Zoo after a week on the job. His supervisor told him that “he had heard concerning things about Dr. Banes from individuals affiliated with the AZA,” according to the complaint, and terminated him for “not upholding the zoo’s values.”
“Given the role the AZA plays in accrediting zoos throughout the country, Dr. Banes’s career has been significantly damaged,” the complaint states.
AZA spokesperson Rob Vernon said in an email that the “claims against AZA have no merit.”
The complaint seeks back pay, lost bonuses and benefits in addition to compensation for past and future emotional pain. It also seeks injunctive relief against further discrimination and retaliation.
The latest news regarding the zoo director adds to a recent history of conflict at the Henry Vilas Zoo. In 2019, Henry Vilas Zoological Society employees filed allegations of harassment against Schwetz and a researcher.
Those allegations came as the zoo and the 105-year-old society were attempting to agree on a new contract that would outline the county continuing to manage animal care and the society fundraising, running concessions and overseeing guest services.
They never came to an agreement. The negotiations fell apart, and the relationship ended April 1, 2019.
Brockmeyer said in an email Wednesday that during the county’s negotiations with the Henry Vilas Zoological Society in 2019, the society raised allegations regarding Schwetz and Banes that allegedly occurred during the time period referenced in the now-filed civil complaint.
Dane County conducted an investigation into those specific allegations, which included interviews with Banes and Schwetz.
"Mr. Banes did not raise any of the new allegations that are contained in the civil complaint during his interview with the County," Brockmeyer said in an email.
Brockmeyer said the investigation concluded that Schwetz wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing.
