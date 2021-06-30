Dane County zoo director on ‘voluntary leave’ after being accused of sexual assault, retaliation

The two were sharing a room because Schwetz said there was only enough money to pay for one hotel room. According to the report, Schwetz is married and Banes is in a committed relationship with his boyfriend, “so he did not think it would be a problem.”

The police report documents Schwetz becoming drunk and belligerent over two nights Sept. 23 and 24, 2018. Schwetz said she was upset because the zoo had failed an accreditation, according to the report. She attempted to have sex with Banes several times.

On the morning of Sept. 25, 2018, Schwetz asked Banes to go to breakfast and thanked him for “being a good friend and the mutual trust that they had.”

“(Banes) felt like she was trying to manipulate him into not saying anything,” according to the report.

On July 29, 2019, Schwetz’s day-to-day supervisory authority over Banes ended.

Banes reported the assaults to now retired AZA CEO Kristen Vehrs and the AZA. It was then that the “campaign of retaliation and discrimination against Dr. Banes” began, the complaint states.