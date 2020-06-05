Dane County won't reopen businesses further before June 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dane County will not move to the next phase of reopening businesses and other entities to 50% capacity before June 12, and even if data looks good, the shift likely won't happen for a few days to give time to prepare, Public Health Madison & Dane County officials said Friday.

The county, which announced a four-phase "Forward Dane" reopening plan on May 18, began lifting some restrictions on businesses and activities on May 26. Restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other "nonessential" businesses that were shuttered for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic began bringing customers back into buildings if they follow certain requirements.

Each phase of the Forward Dane plan is expected to last at least 14 days, or the incubation period for the new coronavirus. Phase 2 will allow for up to 50% capacity at most businesses and the lifting of other restrictions. Phase 3 will allow for up to 75% capacity.

“We will not issue a new ‘Phase 2’ public health order without supporting metrics from two full weeks of data from Phase 1," Public Health spokesperson Sarah Mattes said. "This two-week period will end on June 9. We expect to have the data compiled and analyzed on June 12 to inform any decisions about future orders.