Dane County: Voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell on Wednesday gave all Dane County voters the go-ahead to indicate they are indefinitely confined to avoid having to upload their voter ID when requesting an absentee ballot.

The recommendation, which he said is legal, comes as some older voters have complained they aren't able to upload their photo IDs electronically, which is a general requirement to request an absentee ballot.

It's not clear whether McDonell's recommendation is actually legal, however. Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to "age, illness, infirmity or disability."

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the law does not require any voter to meet a threshold for qualification and indefinitely confined status does not have to be permanent. The commission does not condone abuse of the option, but said "voters of a certain age or in at-risk populations may meet that standard of indefinitely confined until the crisis abates."

In an email to clerks, McDonell said voters are confined due to the pandemic, and when Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order is lifted, the voter can change their designation back by contacting their clerk or updating their information on myvote.wi.gov.