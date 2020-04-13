Dane County voter turnout up from last year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With 74% of Dane County’s precincts reporting as of late Monday night, turnout for last week’s election in Dane County was already higher than the April 2019 election, despite the ongoing COVID-19 cornavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone the election until June but was overruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, forcing the election to proceed as scheduled last Tuesday in the middle of a pandemic. Wisconsinites had to decide whether it was worth it to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.

Unofficial tallies showed a 38.7% turnout in Dane County, compared to a 36.7% turnout last year when a statewide race for Wisconsin Supreme Court was also on the ballot. With 164,509 ballots cast in a county with an estimated voting age population of 425,627, that’s still just over a third of eligible voters.

In Madison, a large chunk of precincts still were not reporting late Monday because a large number of absentee ballots needed to be processed.

According to ballot numbers reported April 7, 87,552 ballots had been cast in Madison as of election day. That didn’t include absentee ballots that had been received by mail Wednesday or later.