Dane County Veterans Service Office eyeing move to North Side

The Dane County Veterans Service Office is on the cusp of a potential move to Aberg Avenue on the North Side near the Dane County Job Center.
The new location at 1719 Aberg Ave. will have free off-street parking and is in close proximity to other services for veterans, a welcomed difference to the office's current Downtown location at the City-County Building, said Daniel Connery, the county's' veterans service director.
"The main objective is to have a facility that's going to be more accessible to our clientele," Connery said. "We're looking forward to it."
With the office's 80th anniversary this month, a county public works committee recommended the office's lease for the new location on Tuesday.
"Veterans Services basically wanted to expand instead of being cramped in the City-County Building that doesn't have open spaces, that maybe isn't the best for veterans," said Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, who sponsored the lease on the County Board.
The five-year lease with landlord Northgate Ventures would cost nearly $62,500 each year along with another $276,000 for renovations desired by the Veterans Service Office. The renovations will consist of building out office space, Connery said. The new facility will also have space to host virtual board of veterans appeals and provide virtual interviews and exams for disability claims.
The pending site for the Veterans Service Office, which has been housed in the City-County Building since 2011, will be across the street from the county's Job Center and a federal veterans center. Connery hopes the close proximity to other services will make the new location more advantageous for veterans and their families.
