Dane County urges caution, offers tips for winter weather

Dane County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared for the bitter cold and high winds that are expected as part of this week's winter storm.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the next 72 hours, the agency said in a news release Thursday, and the combination of drifting snow and low temperatures makes travel risky.

Officials are also telling residents to make sure to clear snow from around their homes because drifting snow can block outdoor furnace and hot water heater vents, causing dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to build up in a home.

For those who have to travel, don't pass snow plows, officials say. Doing so can put them, yourself and other drivers in danger.

Emergency Management also offered a list of safety tips:

When possible, stay indoors.

Limit outdoor time for pets.

If you have to go out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens, and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your mouth and face.

Know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia, including shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech.

Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite, including redness or pain in any skin area.

Check on friends, family and neighbors. People most likely to be hurt from the cold are older adults, babies, people who spend lots of time outside, such as the homeless and hunters, and people who drink alcohol or use drugs.

Stock a home emergency kit with items including food and water, cell phone and charger, flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, important medications, a weather radio and a change of clothes. Visit the Ready Wisconsin website for more items and tips.

Prevent frozen pipes. The Red Cross has tips for preventing and thawing frozen pipes.

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. All homes and duplexes in Wisconsin are required to have properly working detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas.

Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide.

Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel-burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins and RVs.

Run generators at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.

Prepare an emergency kit for your vehicle that includes blankets, snacks and water, a shovel, jumper cables and sand.

Keep your gas tank at least half-full.

The latest forecast an be found on the National Weather Service website.

