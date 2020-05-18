Dane County unveils re-opening plan, relaxes some restrictions

To move to the first phase, all nine of its goals must be marked yellow or green -- which is currently the case.

After 14 days, Dane County can move to phase two if more than half of the goals are green and epidemiology criteria are not red. After another two-week period, the third phase can begin if more than half the metrics in Dane County are green, and no metrics in Dane County or a larger 14-county region in southern Wisconsin are red.

Dane County would then continue in the third phase until widespread protections such as a vaccine or an effective treatment for COVID-19 are available.

With each phase comes more and more flexibility.

For example, under phase one, K-12 schools could conduct minimum basic operations and activities approved by the public health department. Many public spaces like offices, restaurants, places of worship, gyms and community centers could operate at 25% capacity. Outdoor restaurant seating and outdoor gatherings of 25 people would be allowed.