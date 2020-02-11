Dane County uncertain about juvenile detention plans after state stalls on funding

In the interim, counties have sought to make progress by planning out what their spaces would look like, brainstorming programming options and more. But the stall in attaining state dollars means the projects can't yet be put out for bid and actual construction work is on hold for now.

Bauman said while, initially, "the train was going pretty fast down the track" last fall, the period of inaction since has "delayed us, provided we go forward with this, and there's questions about that."

"I, sitting here right now, can’t say Dane County is absolutely going to take the money and build and operate this facility," he said Monday in a phone interview, noting that once the state funding is freed up, it would take about a month for the county to accept the grant and get approval from the County Board of Supervisors.

Dane County's proposal is the cheapest among the four applicants as it seeks $6.5 million from the state because it's only looking to update the downtown Madison Juvenile Detention Center. Other counties that applied are Brown, Milwaukee and Racine.

