Dane County uncertain about juvenile detention plans after state stalls on funding

As lawmakers stand poised to consider funding options for facilities to replace Wisconsin's two youth prisons, one Dane County official says delays and uncertainty in the process means there are "no guarantees" going forward.
Although the state Legislature's powerful budget committee is set to vote Wednesday on a plan to fund four county-run juvenile facilities, including one in Madison, Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said he couldn't say whether the county is "absolutely going to take the money and build and operate this facility" if it is approved.
The combined $184 million plan would fund the county-run sites, which carry a price tag of $110 million, and two state-run locations for more severe youth offenders, at an estimated cost of $73 million.
The vote is set to come months after the Juvenile Corrections Grant Committee approved a proposal, some $30 million over-budget, to allow four counties to create new buildings or expand existing facilities to house youth in secure regional care centers, sending it to the Joint Finance Committee for review.
The action left the state scrambling to find options to identify additional bonding authority to make up the cost — and while it appears the money is available to fund all four facilities, it's unclear yet whether the Joint Finance Committee will agree to do so or go forward with just a couple locations.
In the interim, counties have sought to make progress by planning out what their spaces would look like, brainstorming programming options and more. But the stall in attaining state dollars means the projects can't yet be put out for bid and actual construction work is on hold for now.
Bauman said while, initially, "the train was going pretty fast down the track" last fall, the period of inaction since has "delayed us, provided we go forward with this, and there's questions about that."
"I, sitting here right now, can’t say Dane County is absolutely going to take the money and build and operate this facility," he said Monday in a phone interview, noting that once the state funding is freed up, it would take about a month for the county to accept the grant and get approval from the County Board of Supervisors.
Dane County's proposal is the cheapest among the four applicants as it seeks $6.5 million from the state because it's only looking to update the downtown Madison Juvenile Detention Center. Other counties that applied are Brown, Milwaukee and Racine.
You have free articles remaining.
If the funding had been approved by the Joint Finance Committee in the fall, Bauman said architects had told the county that by April or May, youth could begin occupying the space. But now the timeline has been "bumped back considerably," he said, and likely wouldn't be able to occur until fall 2021 "at the earliest."
The state’s youth prisons are slated to close by summer 2021.
In Racine County, Human Services Director Hope Otto downplayed the delay, noting all counties would "be under the same compressed timeline."
"Honestly it’s out of our control," she said. "When we’re awarded is when the process needs to unfold as it needs to unfold, so we’re not choosing to worry about something that we can’t control."
Otto also stressed Tuesday that in recent months the county hasn't "been in a stagnant position" as it's worked to plan out the facility and weigh potential programming. She added she remains hopeful the county will have its facility funded, though she noted "it's up in the air."
Brown County Health & Human Services Executive Director Erik Pritzl said in a voicemail message that "at this point, we will need to wait and see what the committee ultimately approves."
Noting that his county's plan hasn't changed from what was previously submitted to the state, Pritzl added county officials "haven't taken it any further until there's some assurance of state funding."
One option in this week's meeting materials refers to potential county bonding, but Pritzl noted that Brown County faces "some constraints" in that arena and would need to look at that further.
Milwaukee County officials didn't return a message seeking comment.
The Joint Finance Committee Wednesday is also planning to consider a $73 million request for funding from the Department of Corrections to cover construction for two "Type 1" facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties.
In addition to those facilities, the youth corrections overhaul includes a plan to implement an expanded youth treatment center at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.